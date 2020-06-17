CUNY Adjuncts Face Massive Layoffs From Budget Cuts

Tough times are ahead. As a society, we are currently in the midst of two pandemics: combatting the systemic racism in our country and COVID-19, both having subsequent consequences on our lives.

Even in the midst of all this, CUNY is still facing potential budget cuts as the state continues to constantly reduce its funding. The state will have an approximate budget deficit of $13 billion. As a result, it’s anticipated that CUNY Queens College will face a cut nearing 10%. This translates into a potential for major layoffs & tuition hikes. Additionally, this means that class sizes will increase, the amount of sections for a course will be reduced, and the upper level electives for various majors may not be offered.

Professor Jane Guskin, an adjunct professor for the Urban Studies department at CUNY Queens voiced her concerns over the situation. Guskin explained, “when courses are cancelled and adjuncts are laid off–’non-reappointed’ in CUNY’s bureaucratic term–adjuncts lose income and health insurance in the middle of a pandemic and students won’t be able to get the courses they need to make progress toward their degrees.”

Guskin also made note to mention the subsequent consequences of course sections being reduced, stating, “QC is trying to save money by making class sizes bigger and that means students will get less attention from faculty and adjuncts will be more stressed out and overworked.”

Faculty within Queens College have been organizing under the group name “QC Adjuncts Unite.” This organization has been fighting for adjunct rights since 2018 and is currently working on mobilizing adjuncts and other members of the college community to fight against the recent budget cuts and tuition hike. At times like these, attempts to organize and combat the budget cuts can be seen from the faculty, but are notably absent from the student leadership organizations across CUNY.

Corrinne Greene, a recent graduate from Brooklyn College, commented on the lack of response from student government organizations and the University Student Senate (USS), which is the representative body of all CUNY campuses. Greene has been an active student leader on her local campus and the community. An advocate for institutional change, she has given strong testimony in front of the CUNY Board of Trustees against tuition hikes, marched at the Women’s March in Washington D.C., and rallied in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Greene began by talking about how “student government is a force to be reckoned with when they have the power of their constituents behind them.” She then went on to explain that “We [student government leaders] could be fundraising, petitioning, but the fact of the matter is that we’re not, and in large part because we uphold the power structures and systemic issues because these students [student government leaders] are more concerned with proximity to power as opposed to challenging power and it has real human costs.”

It should be noted that the USS and its engagement with the CUNY campuses has been minimal, even prior to the pandemic. Greene contends that “University Student Senate is right in the regard that if more students were involved we would stand a fighting chance.” Greene then adds, “There’s nothing that I haven’t been able to do without collaboration,” while emphasizing the need for a group effort to protect the quality of higher education.

One can only hope that access to higher education doesn’t waiver during this unprecedented time. One can also hope that quality of education doesn’t suffer as a result of the course changes being mandated. These are two issues that could completely put students’ academic careers at stake.

The Knight News has reached out and received no comment from the University Student Senate regarding their response to the imminent budget cuts at the time this article was written.