Letter to the Editor: Higher Education Campaign

The current COVID-19 pandemic has presented additional challenges for Queens College students. On top of the current lack of resources for mental health and financial advising, students now struggle with accessibility to housing, food, and even the internet (which classes require). A large portion of the student population comes from a low to middle class background and are trying to balance work and school to cover college costs. How can we help? How can we actively get involved to ensure students have the right for financial accessibility? NYPIRG (New York Public Interest Research Group) is the state’s largest student-directed organization that fights for higher education financial reform.

Over the last nine years, tuition at public colleges/universities have increased by 42%. College affordability is a huge crisis leading many students to delay their graduation by taking a semester off—just because they can’t afford it. NYPIRG’s Higher Education campaign advocates for a free and fully funded CUNY/SUNY, TAP Reform, and funding for opportunity programs. Our state has a responsibility to ensure that college students are not overcome with financial burden, especially during this pandemic.

The Higher Education campaign has also outlined a major crisis within these financial stressors: mental health. With a recent virtual meeting called “Zoom Fatigue: Mental Health on Campus during the Coronavirus”, students were able to interact with a panel on mental health resources. Anthony Vancol, a student who transferred from Queensborough Community College to QC noticed the difference in mental health counseling between the campuses. He referred to the resources at QC as “notoriously booked” and “hard to navigate”. Also, as an African American student, Anthony would like to see more counselors reflect his racial background. The Higher Education campaign seeks to support these ongoing issues and we must demand the state to recognize the financial rights of Queens College students!

Get involved with NYPIRG and our higher education campaign here: https://www.nypirgstudents.org/network/.

Written by, Jerin Jabin