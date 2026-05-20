Get to Know the Knights: A Q&A with QC Baseball’s Michael Vilardi

Life as a student at Queens College can be difficult for many as there is rigorous coursework, hard deadlines, exams and more. Now imagine practicing multiple times a week, early morning workouts and traveling long distances for games on top of all that. This is the reality for student athletes, including QC’s very own star pitcher Michael Vilardi.

Vilardi is a key contributor to the Knights, posting a .338 batting average and has received East Coast Conference honors on multiple occasions. The Massapequa native grew up rooting for current Cubs’ third baseman Alex Bregman, despite being a Mets fan, and wears legendary Met David Wright’s No. 5 on his jersey. The number has also held significance in his family, as his grandmother’s favorite player was the Yankees’ Joe DiMaggio, who also wore it.

He played for his high school team, where he hit 8 home runs with a .477 average. Playing college baseball has meant everything to Vilardi and his biggest accomplishment to date was “being tied for first in wins recorded on the mound by a rookie.” The right-hander cherishes the opportunity he was given and said: “Playing D2 baseball has impacted me in ways I couldn’t imagine.”

Student athletes are under immense pressure and time constraints to prepare for both classes and games against rivals like Molloy University. So how can student athletes balance both sets of obligations?

For Vilardi, the answer lies in making sure that he knows exactly when due dates are and dedicating his off days to his school work, as well as taking some time for himself to play “MLB The Show” or go golfing with his buddies. The accounting major makes sure to be on top of his assignments prior to going on the road so he does not have to worry about anything outside of the games.

When it comes to handling the pressure, Vilardi said: “When I’m on the baseball field, that is like a mental escape for me. I don’t have to think about anything involving school or the outside world for the couple of hours of practice or a game. I wouldn’t say there is extra preparation mentally, but more so separating the two while I am playing.”

When asked about the dynamic of the team, Vilardi stated that this year’s team is very close and chemistry plays a major role in the success of a team, so he is grateful for the strong bonds between him and his teammates. “This year, our team is very close. We are all a good group of guys on the baseball field and off. We hang out outside of practice, go out to eat together, and basically do everything together.” Right-handed pitcher PJ Nenadich, Vilardi’s roommate, has become one of his best friends as they came in together as freshmen, and are the only two left from their freshman class that are still playing.

Gameday looks different for every player across all levels, but one thing that they all share in common is keeping a routine. Vilardi’s pregame routine stays the same; he leaves an hour before his call time to the field, gets his Dunkin’ 6 dollar meal deal, and arrives at the facility extra early to begin getting his reps in.

Games can be very stressful and nerve-wracking, but it is important to stay composed, especially in high-pressure situations. “I am a big believer in that in any pressured situation you should be nervous. In my opinion if you’re not nervous it means you don’t care or there is something wrong. However, I realize that I have been in this situation so many times before in my life and there are only two outcomes, good or bad,” said Vilardi.

He continued, adding: “baseball is a sport where there isn’t time to feel bad for yourself.”

Even though the players are extremely busy, it is still important for them to have fun and live in the moment, and the best way of doing so is to take in their surroundings.

Other than the Knights’ home, Henneken’s Stadium, Vilardi’s favorite stadium to play at is at Clover Stadium, home of St. Thomas Aquinas, which shares the park with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League. Prior to this season, his favorite away game location was where D’Youville plays because of their state-of-the-art clubhouse.

Ultimately, finding a solid balance between schoolwork and sports is what makes QC’s athletes so successful. It is important to recognize their sacrifices, energy and courage to maintain a high GPA all while being good ballplayers. Go Knights!