Letter to the Editor: The Young Voters of 2020

Did you know that people who belong to the age group of 18-29 have the potential to be the largest voting bloc, but actually have the lowest voter turnout? We have come a long way this year. Many young people have gotten much more involved in politics and social issues this year than ever before. From people making informative videos on Tik Tok to others protesting in the streets, we have seen a rise of education and empowerment in younger people. We are now one week away from what many are considering to be the most important election in American History. Many younger people are facing issues of voter suppression in the form of not receiving their absentee ballots, inexplicably having to re-register to vote and being forced to wait hours to vote at their local polling sites. If only there was some kind of hotline that student voters and young people could call and ask questions about voting… Well, look no further! NYPIRG’s Student Voter Helpline will run from 6am-9pm on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd. It is a great way for young voters to obtain all the information they need to be vote-ready. Student voters just have to call the Helpline at (212) 822-0282 and trained professionals and lawyers will help answer questions about where their poll site is, their voter eligibility, what to expect at the polls, or what to do if their right to vote is challenged. People have fought hard for the right to vote. For the sake of democracy, it is important that we make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

Sincerely,

Michael Abrusci

Queens Village, NY

Queens College, Class of 2021, Political Science

