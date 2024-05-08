Profile: Queens College Writing Center’s Dr. Andrea Rosso Efthymiou

This past Fall, the Queens College Writing Center welcomed its newest addition to its staff — Dr. Andrea Rosso Efthymiou, as director of the program. Efthymiou began her position as director in August, and has fully embraced her role within the program.

“I’ve tried to spend my first year learning about QC and understanding the role the Writing Center has historically played on campus, particularly in the wake of COVID. It’s abundantly clear that writing consultants and staff have worked throughout the years to support students across the college, particularly as tutoring moved online. It’s exciting to be part of the effort to grow the Writing Center,” said Efthymiou.

Prior to arriving in Flushing, Efthymiou has been a writing administrator since 2007, and considered the needs for the QC community that differ from institutions she has worked at previously.

“Prior to coming to Queens College, all of my writing center administration has been in private universities that have fewer students than QC. I’ve spent time this year understanding the differences between private and public institutions — particularly in terms of how budgeting and procurement function — and, more specifically, learning the academic and extra-curricular structure at QC, said Efthymiou.

Located in Kiely 229, the Writing Center provides free writing support for all QC students. With a goal to “to teach students strategies that they can use in their writing lives at Queens College and beyond” the program looks to support any student who walks through their doors.

“I view my role as Writing Center director as one of mentorship and outreach,” said Efthymiou.

“I listen to the Writing Center staff to understand what they need to feel supported in their work with students. I develop relationships with administrators, staff, and faculty across campus to learn about the kinds of writing their students do so we can plan sustainable, ongoing support for student writers.”

She also helps plan development within the staff in order to “cultivate quality tutoring” at the center.

“I enjoy learning from consultants. For example, we’ve been reading recent publications in writing center scholarship as part of our ongoing staff education, and consultants’ reflections on the readings and the connections they make with their own sessions teach me about the work we do. It’s been great learning alongside my wonderful colleagues in the Writing Center,” said Efthymiou.

For Queens College students, the Writing Center is the best place to go if you need help with writing an essay or filling out a job application, but make sure your appointment is ahead of time before your due date.

Students can make an appointment on their website or stop by Kiely 229 and speak with any of the staff at the Writing Center.