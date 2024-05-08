What is Queens College’s Center for Career Engagement and Internships?

As a college student, you are making some of the most critical decisions of your life right now. Are you feeling uneasy or unsure about your professional future? Not sure what steps to take for your career path? Maybe you just need help getting experience?

Queens College’s Center for Career Engagement and Internships, also known as the “Career Center,” is the perfect place for you to get some support.

Located at Frese Hall, Room 213, open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., the center is designed to help students by “offering coaching, internships, jobs, and professional connections for success in a transforming global workforce” according to their website.

QC’s Center for Career Engagement and Internships offers innovative services to aid QC students with their professional future, that any QC student can take advantage of. Their services for students are career advisement, HireQC, workshops, and career fairs.

Zavi Gunn is the director of the Center for Career Engagement and Internships, with 25 years of experience in teaching, leading “innovative” programs, and career coaching. “I am passionate about helping college students with planning, preparing, pursuing, and pivoting toward their career goals,” said Gunn.

The Career Center offers students one-on-one meetings to discuss what the best approach can be for one’s career. Focusing on preparing students to enter the workforce, the center is a resource on campus that can be hugely beneficial for students to seek out.

The Career Center also works closely on HireQC, which is QC’s job posting site which available only to Queens College students. Queens College uniquely offers its students and alumni the opportunity to connect with employers through HireQC for job and internship opportunities.

Elizabeth O’Connell, the Center for Career Engagement and Internships’ associate director of career education, spoke about the positives of HireQC.

“Through HireQC, students gain direct access to a myriad of professional openings from local businesses, multinational corporations, government agencies, and non-profits, streamlining the job search process and facilitating direct connections with potential employers,” said O’Connell.

The Career Center believes that “providing spaces for information is vital for growth within our school community” which is why they provide students with workshops and career fairs. Both are offered Zoom and in-person, with the latter being open to alumni as well.

“These events offer an invaluable opportunity for participants to delve deeper into various aspects of career development, ranging from resume writing and interview skills to effective networking strategies,” said O’Connell. “They provide a platform for meaningful interactions, fostering connections and relationships that can be instrumental in shaping one’s professional trajectory.”

The Career Center extends its resources to students even after graduation, allowing all QC students past and present to achieve their career goals. Beyond the workshops and advisors, the Career Center also provides links and resources in preparing resumes/cover letters and on what to do with your major if you are unsure.

Faculty and staff can take advantage of the center as well, not just students. They can request a speaker to visit their class virtually to “share career resources and opportunities” their students.

They can also receive major advisement from the Career Center. The center provides resources to faculty in staff in order to “educate students about the different career paths based on their majors.”

“The center serves as a hub of learning and networking through its workshops and career fairs, which bring together guest speakers, industry professionals, and successful alumni,” said O’Connell.

The Career Center is a hub for all, even for employers seeking to hire college students. Whether you are a current student, alumni, faculty or an employer, the Center for Career Engagement and Internships can be a vital resource for you.

Visit their website or head over to Frese Hall, Room 213 to get started succeeding.