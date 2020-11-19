Queens College Student Association instigates outrage in Jewish student community

On October 14, 2020, a dramatic uproar rose from the QC Jewish community when students learned that social activist and notorious anti-Semite, Tamika Mallory, was a guest speaker at an event held by the Queens College Student Association (SA). The Knight News conducted a thorough investigation on the allegations at hand and spoke to local leaders in the QC Jewish community for their take on the matter.

Mallory’s controversy dates back to her involvement with the nation-wide Women’s March, for which she was one of many recognized in Time 100. She and three of her co-organizers, Linda Sarsour and Bob Bland, were eventually fired from the Woman’s March over allegations of anti-Semitism. In 2018, Mallory angered and shocked the Jewish community for her public allegiance with and praise for the notorious Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan has a long history of anti-Semitism, and has made comments ranging from denouncing the legitimacy of Judaism (calling it an ‘elaborate lie’ and a ‘theological error’) to conspiracy theories that Jews were to blame for the myths of black racial inferiority and were involved in the slave trade. He is considered to be America’s most popular anti-Semite today. Mallory was asked to resign from the 2019 Women’s March over these allegations, yet it’s stipulated that her tenure had expired and that had been the cause of her departure.

On the evening the event was held, junior Jewish studies major and undergraduate student senator Alexander Kestenbaum voiced his concerns in the comment sections of the live-stream, only to find them suddenly deleted by the moderator. Dwayne D. Jones, Director for Student Development and Leadership at Queens College, confessed at the most recent student senate meeting, held November 5th, to blocking Kestenbaum’s original comments at the live-stream. Jones cited that the comments were not in line with the original purpose of the event. The event in question was centered around the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Knight News’s investigation revealed that the promotion of the event in question, and found that the only form of promotion took place in the form of an email that was sent less than two days before the event, as well as a flyer circulated on SA’s social media platforms.

When called upon by the Chair, Pro Tempore of the Senate to speak, Kestenbaum began his account of that night and the many emotions felt by the Jewish community. According to a public audio recording of the meeting, Kestenbaum began by giving a brief explanation of Mallory’s anti-Semitic sentiments, then began explaining the sentiments felt by the [Jewish] community. “So I just want it to be stated that many…of the Jewish student body at Queens College, including alumni, are greatly upset over this and don’t want this to go unnoticed. We feel dismissed. We feel unwelcome, and we feel like our voice doesn’t matter.” Continuing on, Kestenbaum added, “I actually quite… very much commend the student leaders who under a lot of different circumstances [are] running programming that’s beneficial to the student body.” His only intent, as he says in the recording, is to receive an apology from the Student Association about their negligence and to start a collaboration between the SA and the Jewish organizations on campus on progressive dialogue that would, hopefully speaking, prevent this problem from occurring again.

SA President Zaire Couloute, junior sociology major, responded to Kestenbaum, “…I would first like to say that we stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters, and I would never want to pit two minority groups against one another. We stand for the collective struggle, as you’ve [Kestenbaum] said, and the speaker came to the event to highlight the struggles of black, brown and marginalized people” further adding, “ …and I just like to point out that the full quote that [Mallory] said was that, actually, it says she said that white Jewish people upholding white supremacy hurts all Jewish people, so that includes Jewish people of color,” said SA President Couloute.

Couloute continued on adding, “It was not my intention [to hurt anyone] but Tamika Mallory has made it very clear that she is not anti Semitic and I’m here to represent all faiths and do not agree with anti Semitism and as president of SA I condemn anti-Semitism… more needs to be done on this campus with the issue around racism and dialogue should be had. However, we do believe that Tamika Mallory said that she is not an anti-Semite and the reason why the comment was blocked once again was because the event was based around uplifting black people, uplifting black voices, [and] uplifting black women.”

Couloute, in unison with Jones, explained that they had met with Chabad and QC Hillel, two of the main Jewish groups on campus to address their concerns. The Knight News later confirmed with the Executive Boards of Chabad and Hillel that SA has never met with their respective boards as of yet. Rabbi Shaul Wertheimer of Chabad did confirm, however, that Vice President of Student Affairs Adam Rockman and Assistant Vice President Jennifer Jarvis did reach out to him. The Rabbi did not hear about the event until it was brought to his attention by QC Jewish students and alumni. When reached for comment, the Rabbi noted that, “Queens College has been and continues to be a welcoming friend to the QC community.” Hillel Director Jenna Citron shared that she had a similar experience, recalling, “Students reached out to us the day of the event and I spoke one on one with each of them. I also shared those students’ concerns with our campus partners and we’re all working together to create a facilitated dialogue.”

After the debacle shifted back and forth multiple times, both parties ended the Zoom call with no satisfactory victory. Kestenbaum had pleaded for more transparency between the SA and the Senate going forward, in order to prevent a recurrence of this situation. Jones responded, “the event [has shown that] we can have a conversation afterwards about how the effect of the event was and just have a dialogue among the students to see how they felt about the event, but overall… it was not about changing speakers and getting approval of speakers before an event or things like that… [because] not every topic is going to be okay by everyone.”

After the meeting adjourned, many were left wondering what was the takeaway.

President Zaire Couloute responded to the situation days later, in an official statement that read, “We as Student Association strongly denounce Racism, Sexism, Anti-Semitism, and will work to have more intersectional programming to highlight the struggles shared by our various marginalized groups… as a student body, we never want any students to feel left out and silenced. Although it wasn’t meant to hurt students on campus, it did. We hear you, and we will do our best to work on building bridges of intersectionality between every race, religion, class, and orientation and represent them in and out of Queens College.” The full statement is available on The Knight News website, as well as the SA social media platforms.

On the one hand, the SA speaks for the Black community, along with other communities of color, when justifying their decision to bring Tamika Mallory to Queens College. In their defense, Mallory is a staple of the Black Lives Matter Movement, due to her work as an activist and voice of empowerment for those wronged by decades of injustice.

On the other hand, Alexander Kestenbaum raises a key concern for the QC Jewish community, along with Jewish communities across the country that share the discontempt for Mallory, when he vocalizes the feelings of frustration that her presence had wrought upon them. In his defense, Mallory has a longstanding history of supporting anti-Semitism with no remorse.

This elongated, heated exchange goes to show how fragile race relations are in modern-day America, as the shackles of centuries-worth of racism and religious persecution slowly come off. While neither side has made any official statements as of now, the general consensus is that there will be some type of dialogue between groups sometime in the foreseeable future. Queens College has always been a place of comfort and inclusivity for all types of people, and hopefully events like this will serve as learning experiences for the future.