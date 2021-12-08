Club Spotlight: National Society of Leadership and Success

Looking for a student club on campus that allows you to make a difference in your community? Look no further than the CUNY Queens College chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success, also known as NSLS. For the Fall 2021 semester, the Chapter Officers are Malika Pegues (President), Christein De Ocampo (Vice President), Sneha Vinod (Secretary), and Fatma Issak (Treasurer). The Chapter Advisor is Shonelle George.

The NSLS is a national leadership honor society founded by Gary Tuerack. Tuerack teamed up with supporting colleges, leading education organizations, and top speakers to develop a cost-effective leadership training program for students who want to become student leaders. Since the first live speaker broadcast in September 2001, the organization has grown to be the largest leadership honor society in the United States, with more than 700 chapters. The CUNY Queens College chapter was founded in 2015, and since then, they have had a total of 1,465 students of distinction join.

In order to become a member of the club, you must first be nominated by Queens College and the NSLS. The main criteria that is looked for is exceptional academic achievements with a 3.3+ GPA. You receive your nomination in the mail or through your QC email and accept the nomination, paying the one-time registration fee of $95. You are then given access to your account and resources at which point you may begin the five-step leadership program, which will culminate in the NSLS induction ceremony.

To begin the induction process, you are first required to attend a mandatory orientation session. Once you’ve been given credit for orientation, you will then be required to attend a Leadership Training Day. At this training, new members are instructed on basic leadership skills. You will also be required to attend 3 speaker broadcasts, as well as three Success Networking Team Meetings. Once you’ve completed and received credit for these steps, you will become an inducted member of the QC chapter of the NSLS.

While in the process of completing their induction process, students have the opportunity to attend social events which help them to connect with fellow members, run for different chapter officer positions, and participate in various community service activities. The QC chapter has always stressed the importance of community service and how integral it is for leaders to use their skills to give back to their community.

To date, QC NSLS has created and participated in two community service events. The first event was called Nurturing the Tea Rose, which took place at King Manor Museum. The event involved NSLS members helping Manor staff to plant flowers for the spring season. The second event was a coat drive that ran from November 6th to November 13th. The donations were collected and gifted to a local shelter. These events were organized by the Community Service & Fundraising Chair Ilana Danridge. The club’s most recent event was the Bowling Night Palooza held at Woodmere Lanes, which allowed members to get to know one another. This semester, the induction ceremony will take place virtually on Dec 20, 2021 at 12:15pm. For more information pertaining to QC NSLS, the club can be found on Instagram at nsls_qc.