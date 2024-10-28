Something to Chew On: QC Campus Eats

This Fall, Queens College debuted a new dining experience for students and faculty when it introduced QC Campus Eats as the primary food service provider on campus.

The new vendor promises to bring a range of diverse food options, including halal, kosher, vegetarian, and gluten-free meals, to multiple locations on campus.

In a message to students, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Loughren said: “We are excited to welcome QC Campus Eats to our campus. Over the coming weeks, you will see our newly chosen vendor opening various dining concepts around campus to serve our diverse community.”

QC Campus Eats currently operates in multiple locations, including the Dining Hall, Student Union, Science Building, and Kiely Hall. Additional spots are set to open in the coming weeks, including the library and more options within the Dining Hall. Halal and kosher options will primarily be served in the Student Union and Dining Hall, with all food meeting strict dietary certifications to serve QC’s diverse campus community.

Kosher grab-and-go meals from Radish, a company certified by the Orthodox Union for kosher and by Etimad for halal, are available at the Student Union. Radish offers salads, sandwiches, and snacks, with all meats certified as zabiha halal. QC Campus Eats also plans to add a kosher fridge to the Student Union, and another kosher food option, Mama’s Kitchen, is expected to open the week of Oct. 28th.

Students can expect breakfast, lunch, and dinner options throughout the day. The QC Campus Eats Grill and Bagels in the Dining Hall is open Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Other dining options include China Gourmet, which has all halal meat, and is open from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., as well as the various food carts on campus, such as El Patio Colombian, Mr. Sandwich, and Ayat Halal. The college is also working to introduce more vegan and gluten-free items in response to student feedback.

QC Campus Eats was selected after an extensive vetting process which included input from students, faculty, staff, and the food service committee. Multiple vendors presented their proposals to a selection committee composed of representatives from various campus groups, including the Student Association and religious leaders from the college’s Muslim and Jewish communities. This collaboration ensured that the dietary needs of the entire campus population were taken into account.

“This was an in-depth and collaborative process,” Loughren said. “Those involved in the selection process met with and questioned each prospective food provider, visited vendor on-site locations throughout New York City, and arranged for food quality inspections.”

The student feedback doesn’t stop there. QC Campus Eats has made it clear that they are eager to hear from the campus community in order to improve services and meet evolving demands. When asked if students can expect to see QC Campus Eats here next semester, Muhammad Shafiq, a staff member at the Student Union, stated: “We’re not going anywhere. We plan to stay.” Shafiq also added that he is always looking to hear back from customers.

The college has entered into a five-year agreement with QC Campus Eats for food service. Loughren emphasized the college’s commitment to offering food that reflects the community’s cultural and religious diversity: “We are emphasizing food quality, variety, and affordability, while ensuring compliance with dietary laws.”

President Frank Wu echoed this sentiment in a recent meeting, stating that the college selected QC Campus Eats to “address the palate of QC’s diverse community.” The new vendor offers HMS-certified halal meals and kosher certification from VHQ for meat and CHK for dairy. Vegan and vegetarian options are also readily available, ensuring that all students have access to meals that suit their preferences.

Discussions are already underway regarding student employment opportunities with QC Campus Eats. As Loughren explained, “As food service operations and hours become solidified, the college will work with QC Campus Eats and our Career Center regarding employment opportunities.”

As the campus adjusts to this new dining provider, QC remains committed to keeping the community informed. Updates on new dining options, hours, and employment opportunities will be shared via email, the college’s social media channels, and the QC Campus Eats page. Students can stay updated here: https://www.qc.cuny.edu/sl/food-services/

With a focus on variety, quality, and inclusivity, QC Campus Eats is already making its mark, delivering a dining experience that caters to the needs of QC’s diverse community.