CUNY Adds New Holidays to Calendar for Greater Cultural Recognition

It sounds preposterous to think that CUNY had not honored certain holidays and observances in the past, but recently this has changed with the passing of four major holidays: Diwali, Eid-al Adha, Eid-al Fitr, and Lunar New Year.

This passage was dubbed as a step in the right direction by CUNY News, stating, “CUNY became one of the first universities in the nation to designate the Lunar New Year, the Muslim holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha and the Hindu celebration of Diwali as instructional holidays.”

The passing of these holidays honors various groupings of people and honors the agendas of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) that CUNY has emphasized. For years, this was an upward battle for students of different religious and cultural affiliations — the choice between going to class to ensure grades were kept high and taking time to honor long-lived traditions and family time became a debacle for many.

Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez emphasized the importance of being culturally competent, a mission CUNY has constantly developed. In the CUNY News piece, he stated, “CUNY is a community comprising scores of cultures and heritages, but one thing we can all celebrate is the idea that everyone is welcome and respected no matter their background or which holidays they celebrate.” Students and alumni weighed in on the recent passing of these holidays, most of which saw them as milestones at CUNY.

Ashley Chang, a Queens College graduate student in the Speech Language Pathology program, expressed her appreciation for the passing of these holidays, especially Lunar New Year Day because it is a holiday that she celebrates with her family. She told The Knight New, “During the past five years I’ve been on campus, we never had the holiday off. Now, as I’m finishing my last year of grad school, I’m glad that I was able to celebrate the holiday with my family. It’s definitely a step in the right direction in recognizing the holidays celebrated by minorities.”

Yet, this breakthrough holiday passing did not just impact current students. It hit the hearts of former QC students as well. Natasha Repaul, an alumnus of the class of 2018, who majored in Sociology and Elementary and Early Childhood Education, underscored the hidden nuances that should be appreciated in this milestone. Repaul is not only a proud Queens alumni, but an educator in NYC public schools. Currently Initially Certified in NYS Grades 1-6, she has witnessed the blossoming diversity and work of the NYC public schools to recognize these holidays. As a proud member of the Indo-Guyanese American community she stated, “Culture was something embedded in my DNA. I loved the fusion of celebrating holidays that were a part of me and learning about other cultures.”

She recalled the ample diversity at QC, but highlighted the sadness attached to seeing certain festivals and observances being neglected. This is an issue current students have been trying to work on post COVID-19 through clubs and events.

Repaul added, “I wished we celebrated it and had events, I would have been ecstatic to be a part of all the celebrations. Now as an educator, celebrating even the smallest part of a student’s identity makes them feel so included, not secluded.”

Her work in the public school system and time at Queens reaffirmed the responsibility that peers, admin and faculty have equally as they define the terms equality versus equity in honoring people and their backgrounds nationwide. She added that this was a win for everyone, especially the incoming and current students who get to experience it first-hand. The proud alumnus and zealous educator concluded stating, “As an alumni and educator, I’ve learned, what may seem so small in comparison can have such a huge impact.”

Ashley Chang and Natasha Repaul are some of the many candid voices that have conveyed a deep appreciation for embracing heritage and making a statement through constant advocacy. Diwali, Eid-al Adha, Eid-al Fitr, and Lunar New Year being recognized are only a start, the fabric that holds together the people of this city, especially at Queens, is being revamped into a quilt of cultural competence and acceptance.