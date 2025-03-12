No Paper Towels, More Problems

Queens College students have long noticed the absence of paper towels in campus bathrooms, sparking discussions on hygiene, inconvenience and sustainability. While the college may have installed hand dryers to promote environmental awareness, many students feel the change has caused more inconveniences than benefits.

Medina Alkozai, a junior majoring in Biology, expressed concerns about the hand dryers: “I read that the air dryer has more germs than the paper towel, so I’d rather dry my hands with a paper towel,” she explained. “It takes a while to get your hands dry, you have to stand there for a while and I usually leave the bathroom with my hands wet.” For Alkozai, the inconvenience of an air dryer is a constant frustration, especially during busy days when time is limited.

For English major Ruben Poindexter, the absence of paper towels poses a problem before he leaves the bathroom. “I noticed the same thing — I thought they forgot to replace it, but no one else brought it up.”

Poindexter said he dislikes using air dryers because they “[throw] nasty germs on my hands,” and he prefers using a paper towel to open the door because he wants to avoid touching the door handle. While Poindexter acknowledges the college’s push for environmental awareness, he believes there should still be alternative options for students.

Rawnak Afia, a Business major, shared Poindexter’s concerns, emphasizing that the issue goes beyond just wet hands. She also noted the poor quality of available restroom supplies. “I am aware that hand dryers are not very hygienic,” Afia said. “I prefer not having them, but I would prefer having paper towels.” These comments highlight that having both air dryers and paper towels would be a more popular and inclusive solution.

Psychology major Joyce Li pointed out the multiple uses of paper towels, which she feels are important for more than just drying hands. “It is inconvenient because you don’t want to use the hand dryer,” Li said. “Sometimes, you just need paper towels for other things, like wiping off bottled water. It would be more convenient to have paper towels for different purposes.” Li also commented on the college’s sustainability goals and suggested a balanced view. “I think they want to be more eco-friendly, but we can get something that compromises with all the arguments.”

The absence of paper towels does not solely affect students, as faculty members shared insights on the matter as well. Professor Erin Lilli from the Urban Studies department, who holds a PhD in environmental psychology, noted that she feels the same way as some students. “My initial thought that comes to mind is ‘OK, that is saving the environment,’ but in the context which it comes about [it] is more bothersome, and troubling,” Lilli said. “It’s treating us, like, what are we? Children? Are we going to be wasteful or leave piles of it on the floor? No, we shouldn’t be.” Lilli pointed out with post-COVID and highlighting that the QC community would feel more comfortable having paper towels.

The importance of hygiene and cleanliness remains unchanged, and many believe that providing paper towels on campus is a simple yet effective way to support the well-being of the campus community. This raises a broader question: is QC truly prioritizing the needs of its community?

While sustainability is important, ensuring the campus remains comfortable and accommodating for everyone is equally essential. If the removal of paper towels is causing frustration and inconvenience, is the college maintaining the right balance between environmental responsibility and the well-being of its community?