QC’s Torrid Relationship With Its Black Population

In light of the national outcry against systemic racism, it’s integral we discuss the historical initiatives taken at Queens College (QC) to combat the issue, starting with recognition of the SEEK Program. This program was born out of the Civil Rights Movement – an often unknown and uncelebrated fact on our campus. It was also named after one of New York’s most respected civil rights activists, Percy E Sutton. Although this program has encouraged diversity amongst the student population, there is still much racial justice work to be done.

Dr. Soribel Genao, a professor at QC, is part of the Black Latinx Faculty Staff Association (BLFSA). When explaining BLFSA’s purpose, she believes it aims “to foster a greater sense of community and mutual support among the Black, Latinx and other faculty and staff of color at Queens College through networking, organizing and supporting in an effort to provide a communal support system that will enhance the cultural, ethnic and intellectual diversity within the college”.

On the conversation of diversity on campus, Dr. Genao claims that QC is “not a comforting place when it comes to diversity. You find your pot and you become the lid. You go where it feels most comfortable whether it’s because people aesthetically look like you or there’s an intellectual diversity where the capacity is there.” We see the different clubs that have their own culture to it and that’s where people find their place to fit in.

In terms of faculty, Dr. Genao wishes she had faculty that looked like her. “We don’t have enough faculty that resemble the population we are trying to bring in. QC used to do a much better job with hiring faculty and supporting the faulty that are going to support the students that look like them.”

Professor Simone Yearwood, an Associate Professor of Library, has mentioned to the Knight News in the past that the faculty of QC could be more diverse. “I believe the college can address this issue by making a commitment to recruit, hire, and retain BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) faculty,” Yearwood commented.

According to Data USA, “The enrolled student population at CUNY Queens College is 30.2% White, 27% Hispanic or Latino, 26.4% Asian, 8.8% Black or African American, 1.39% Two or More Races, 0.352% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islanders, and 0.322% American Indian or Alaska Native.”

Steven Gordillo, a senior drama major discussed the barriers Black, Indigenous, and other people of color face at QC: “I think that BIPOC students face economical barriers in the sense that most of these students have to work in order to study and if they don’t, they won’t be able to afford classes even with the help of their parents.”

New college students are often overwhelmed and seek acceptance for their unique backgrounds. Dr. Genao mentioned that most students don’t get that “unless you have an advisor that is willing to really get to know you from a community sense, not ‘I want to get to know you individually’ but ‘I want to get to where you come from, what brought you here, and what you identify as the best way to create some type of map to assist you to get there where we hold each other accountable for. Very few advisors do that”.

This is why programs like SEEK play a crucial role in garnering a diverse student body. The same could be said about the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Program (MMUF), which was established in 1988 as a response to the shortage of racially diverse faculty in higher education. Mellon Mays accepts minority students and others who have a demonstrated commitment to eradicating racial disparities. Here’s to hoping these programs are just the beginning.