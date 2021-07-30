Loki dazzles Marvel fans with endless opportunities in store

WARNING: Major Loki spoilers ahead!

Wow. Truthfully I don’t know what to say. I’ve never been more invested in a show in recent memory aside from Loki. Well, besides The Mandalorian, but that doesn’t count… pretty much everybody was in love with that show, even non-Star Wars fans.

Just think about the actual plot of Loki for a minute. Loki — not the original canon Loki — the Loki that we never knew existed, from the Avengers messed up whilst traveling time, ends up in a spacetime (?) police station that monitors all of time. On this adventure, our Loki, who really isn’t our Loki, meets multiple versions of himself (including the best version of himself) whilst on a quest to speak to three ancient beings who physically (?) mold every event to ever happen to their liking. He does this by brainwashing a purple cloud that evaporates people alongside a female version of himself that he most definitely has romantic feelings for. Hypothetically, would their marriage be illegal or just egotistical? Whatever the answer is, this show has some weird stuff in it.

However, Marvel does a beautiful job of making it digestible and understandable for the audience. The whole idea of the TVA (Time Variance Authority) is confusing at first, but episode by episode we learn more about the program. I think that’s one of the main reasons why Loki is such a great show. Even the characters don’t truly know what their main purpose (or in other cases, their main enemy) in life truly is. Piece by piece we learned more about the TVA, and the need to know more has kept us coming back.

What also stood out was the whole concept of variants within the MCU. While we see multiple versions of Loki in the show, I’m way more concerned about versions of other people. Will we see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all dressed up as Queens’ greatest superheroes in the same room together? Does Crocodile Thor exist? What about a pacifist Thanos? I need answers.

Of course, we can have fun with different quirky versions of our favorite Marvel characters, but let’s talk about one that we pretty much now know is coming. Kang the Conqueror. Since Sylvie murdered Kang the not-so-bad-guy in the final episode, the sacred timeline is now in complete shambles. It’s likely Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home are going to be dealing with the consequences of that. The larger consequence though is letting loose the version of Kang that is infamous in the comics for all the not-so-good reasons. Kang the Conqueror is known for being one of the smartest supervillains in Marvel history while being able to time travel at will, as he flew around different periods in history to, well, conquer them and claim them as his own. He plays with time, basically. That took the Avengers 21 films to do. Kang the Conqueror also has battle armour that enhances his physical strength, casts hologram tricks like Doctor Strange, gives him the ability to manipulate technology, and makes him resistant to nuclear energy. While we’re not sure what powers the cinematic version of Kang the Conqueror is going to have, the worry is definitely there. Of course, this is all speculation, but the version of Kang we see in Loki says, “I’ll see you soon,” so it’s pretty obvious what’s coming. It’s like seeing a cat staring at a glass vase on a table…

While that pretty much sums up my geeky rant about the plot of Loki, I want to express my appreciation for Tom Hiddleston. Not only did he put on an Emmy-winning performance for all six episodes, but he was also an executive producer for all six episodes. He truly was a superstar for this show, and I can appreciate the magnificent job he did both behind and in front of the camera.