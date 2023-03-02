Shakira’s Breakup Song is Breaking More Than Just Records on Digital Platforms

On Jan. 11th, Shakira the ‘Queen of Latin Music,’ released her breakup song in collaboration with the Argentinian DJ Bizarrap that reached 52 million views in its first 24 hours in “BZRP Music Sessions #53.” This is a new record for most daily views for a Latin song in YouTube’s history. It doubled the previous record held by Despacito with 25 million views.

“What for me was a catharsis and a discharge. I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish. I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up to the ones who make us feel insignificant,” said Shakira.

Shakira met Gerard Piqué, a former professional soccer player, for the first time on the set of her music video for the 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem Waka Waka (This Time For Africa). They started a formal relationship the following year, and three years later, their son Milan was born, followed by Sasha two years later. The couple seemed to be the best celebrity couple who had it all, but that would soon become a distant dream.

In June of 2022, it was announced that they were splitting up, which was followed by a report stating that Piqué was now in a relationship with Clara Chia Martí, a 23-year-old who studies Public Relations in Barcelona. She is an employee of Kosmos, which is Pique’s entertainment-production company. Piqué met Chia Martí as a waitress in one of the clubs where he went to a party with Riqui Puig and other teammates, “It was an immediate crush,” said Vanitatis.

A student of Queens College, Christian Garcia, a senior majoring in Film Studies agrees with Shakira’s way of honoring a particular line in her song that says, ‘Women no longer cry, women get paid’ as he states, “I do agree with Shakira’s revenge because music is a way to express how you feel. She probably felt Piqué didn’t understand how he did her wrong, so she made a song about it.”

Although this is not the first break-up song that she has released this past year, it is the only one that not only alludes, but clearly names Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Martí. Unfortunately, it only makes sense in Spanish, but it is word-play that just can’t be forgotten by the media.

Shakira says ‘I only make music, sorry if it taints you’ which does not seem to mention Piqué, but the original song in Spanish says ‘Yo solo hago música. Perdón que te salpique‘.’ If you separate the last word ‘sal-Pique’ as she does while singing it, you indirectly get his name.

The same way she says ‘She’s got the name of a good person. Clearly it’s not how it sounds,’ once again it does not seem to mention Clara. However, the translation to Spanish says ‘Tiene nombre de persona buena. Claramente, no es como suena.’ If you separate the word ‘Clara-mente’ as she does while singing it, her name clearly appears.

This break-up song also stands out from the other two she has previously released because it has reached 319 million views in only one month. Nevertheless, the song is not only breaking records in many digital platforms but also breaking lifes by mocking, defaming, and mortifying others.

As many have experienced, happiness does not always last forever. Gerard Piqué allegedly recently cheated on Chia Martí with lawyer Julia Puig. However, it might not be enough for Shakira to settle down, as many of her fans are filtering the rumors of a new song coming up in a collaboration with Karol G; a Colombian singer who has gone through the same situation as Shakira.