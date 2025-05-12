Queens Night Market Comes Back With a Six Dollar Price Cap

The Queens Night Market maintains their signature five to six dollar price cap, staying true to its origin despite rising operational costs for vendors such as ingredients and supplies.



The Night Market is available every Saturday from April 19th to Aug. 16th at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, behind the New York Hall of Science. The affordable prices will be kept for the 2025 season so that people can try the diverse selection of food.



The Night Market has prided themselves in maintaining their six dollar price cap since it started in 2015. The Market was designed to create an accessible space where people can try food from around the world at reasonable prices.



“What’s great about it is that, because of the price cap, it makes it more affordable … and it’s more appealing to people,” said Flo Valdez, a vendor at the market and the owner of Eema’s Cuisine.



A majority of the vendors were in support of maintaining the price cap. They believe it encourages people to try more dishes and that it brings in a larger audience. It was not the money that influenced the vendor’s decision to maintain the price cap, but having people get a taste of their culture through their food.



The welcoming atmosphere of the Night Market brings a diverse crowd of people together. Being able to try a variety of authentic cultural meals at reasonable prices highlights the cultural identity of Queens. Every step you take brings you closer to another culture, just like the neighborhoods of Queens. People across New York City visit the Night Market because of its reputation. Sharing the food people grew up with creates connection — and the Night Market offers a space where those connections help the community grow stronger.



“Honestly it’s pretty cool — there were so many people here today, so I think it’s nice to see the community get together,” said Christopher Torres, a New York City resident attending the Night Market.



The credibility of the Night Market goes beyond the great food. It’s about creating a space where stories, tradition and diversity can be shared and celebrated. There are generations worth of history and culture imbued into each dish, and the vendors are able to share this legacy with others.



“It’s not only for me, it’s also for my family and our friends to make a living, and this community is just so great,” Valdez said.



The Night Market prioritizes the authentic taste of each dish by featuring vendors who grew up eating the food they serve. Giving others a small taste of their cultural meals is how the vendors show appreciation for their culture. Experiencing new food and culture with people is what the Night Market achieves every week. John Wang, owner of the Night Market, finds this to be one of the most crucial aspects of the event.



The Night Market has become a tradition in itself for many visitors. People bring their family and friends to spend the night walking under colorful lights, listening to live music and trying different foods: the energy of the crowd leaves no space for silence. The seasonal appearances of the Night Market add to its charm, making every visit memorable.



More information about the queens night market and their line up of vendors can be found on the Queens Night Market website.

