Alchemist Club Spotlight

Queens College’s Alchemist Club is on a mission to make chemistry exciting again. Founded in 2023 in response to declining interest in the chemistry major, the club was created with one clear goal: to make chemistry fun, accessible and engaging. It’s shaped by passionate students and faculty advisor biochemistry professor Dr. Iva Burdett.



But don’t expect textbook lectures or dry lab reports here.



The Alchemist Club is all about bringing chemistry into everyday life. From real-world applications to interdisciplinary connections, the club hosts events that appeal to chemistry majors and non-science students alike.



“Whether you love chemistry or just want to understand the science behind the world around you, we’re here to help you explore,” says Monica Cabellero, neuroscience major and club secretary. Regardless of if you’re a science nerd or just curious about what your lip gloss is really made of, there’s something here for everyone.



Their events range from interactive experiments and demonstrations to social nights like karaoke and movie screenings. Think chemistry-themed Jeopardy, a custom-made version of Snakes and Ladders, trivia, and chemistry Jenga.



Next semester’s lineup includes a forensic science demo where students analyze mock crime scene evidence as well as a hands-on experiment exploring the chemistry of candy and more surprises in store.



The club doesn’t just make science fun — it also helps students navigate careers in chemistry-related fields, network with faculty and professionals and prepare for exams. They’ve hosted guest speakers and organized meetups between students and industry experts. Their upcoming European Chemathon aims to help students study for finals in a collaborative, supportive environment.



“We want everyone to feel welcome, no matter their background in science,” Cabellero said. “Our club is about support, fun, and genuine passion — for chemistry, and for sharing that love with others.”



For students seeking internships, mentorship, or just a warm space to explore how chemistry touches everything from food to cosmetics to pop culture, the Alchemist Club has become a true home on campus.



They’re active on WhatsApp and are always welcoming new members — no lab coat required.



“We want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a chemistry expert to join – our goal is to make science fun and accessible for everyone. Whether you’re here for the experiments, the social events, the pizza, or just to meet people who share your curiosity, we’d love to have you.” Cabellero said. “Come check us out, and let’s explore the magic of chemistry together!”

