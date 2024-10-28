CUNY Law School Discusses Admissions and Legal Careers with QC Students

On Wednesday, Sept. 25th, Queens College students with an interest in pursuing law school gathered in Powdermaker Hall for an information session about CUNY Law School to learn about the legal careers and opportunities available at the institution.

The event was led by Pre-Law program advisors Professor Keena Lipsitz and Assistant Professor Mona Kleinberg. Professor Kleinberg told The Knight News that this event was organized to “broaden access to the legal field,” by educating undergraduates about CUNY Law admissions.

“The event is part of a larger and ongoing initiative to offer as much information about law school as possible,” Professor Kleinberg said.

CUNY Law Admissions Coordinator Nathan Tosh spoke to students about the law school admissions process, the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT), and the various aspects of CUNY Law that differentiate it from other law schools in the country, including its class profile, clinical programs, and the cost to apply and attend the institution.

CUNY Law is well-known for “producing the most public interest lawyers in the country,” including public defenders, prosecutors, housing and immigration lawyers, and lawyers working with international clients and refugees, according to Tosh.

“Anything that deals with our mission, which is law in the service of human need,” Tosh said.

CUNY Law also has some of the best clinical programs, which are attractive to prospective law students. Clinical programs allow law students to apply what they learn in law school to the real world. The coursework includes learning about legal writing, moot court, specialized programs, and training for the bar exam, which all law students must take in order to become an attorney.

Another unique trait of CUNY Law is its commitment to diversifying the legal field. Tosh argued that the legal profession is predominantly cisgendered, white, heterosexual men. However, CUNY Law differentiates itself by providing more opportunities to people of color than most law schools.

“61.4% of our incoming class this year identified as BIPOC … 35.3% have identified as white only,” Tosh said.

While students’ LSAT scores and GPAs weigh a considerable amount in the law school admissions process across the country, Tosh emphasized the importance of the personal statement, which is a chance for applicants to show the admissions committee their character, values, and purpose in applying to law school.

“By inviting a range of people, the Pre-Law Program seeks to expose students who are curious about, or committed to, attending law school to as much information as possible to prepare them for the application process, to make educated decisions, and to feel empowered,” Tosh explained.

Professor Kleinberg told The Knight News that the Pre-Law Program will help students who are planning to apply to law school prepare for the road ahead, including helping them write a strong application, figure out how they will pay for law school, and how to apply for pipeline programs in their sophomore year.

The Pre-Law Program will continue to host similar events throughout the semester, including a New York LSAC forum on Oct. 18th and 19th during Free Hour.