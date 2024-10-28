Full Circle: Carla Cordova Farfan Leads the Way for the Immigrant Student Support Initiative at Queens College

On Oct. 9th, Queens College students and professors gathered in room 301 of the Student Union to participate in a round table conversation titled “On the Migrant Frontlines of NYC.”

The event was hosted by Latin American and Latino Studies (LALS), the Political Science department, and the Queens College Immigrant Student Support Initiative, bringing researchers and professionals for a conversation about the impacts and responses to the growing immigration trends in the U.S. Amidst NYC’s migration surge, the QC Immigrant Student Support Initiative, coordinated by QC graduate student Carla Cordova Farfan provides bilingual services, legal aid in collaboration with CUNY Citizenship Now, and a supportive environment to help immigrant students navigate challenges.

Irene Lew, senior manager for Research United Neighborhood Houses, highlighted the great need for bilingual volunteers and social workers to help immigrants in New York. “They need more social workers. They need more bilingual staff,” Lew said.

The discussion turned to Cordova, who shared her experience as a bilingual immigrant support provider at QC. “We are right now offering appointments in English and Spanish,” said Cordova “Our initiative is also to keep promoting the idea of our office as a safe space for immigrant and undocumented students to visit us, to have appointments with us.”

The Initiative is a program within the office of the Vice President for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management at QC. Beginning in 2022, it provides application support and help with determining residency for immigrant students. Services are open to immigrant students from various statuses, such as undocumented students, DACA recipients, asylum seekers, refugees, TPS holders, permanent residents, and other immigrant-identifying individuals. The office aims to create a safe environment for immigrant and undocumented students on campus by collaborating with other offices such as financial aid and counseling.

The Initiative has served 500 students from 64 countries and saved $850,000 for students through helping students achieve tuition savings, new financial aid, competitive scholarships, and internship opportunities. Beyond paperwork support, the office provides assistance in professional development and networking, something that often comes at a greater challenge to immigrant students due to language and cultural barriers. Cordova acknowledged the mental and language barriers immigrant students face, but emphasized the importance of changing students’ mindsets to focus on opportunities instead of their difficult circumstances.

If anyone understands the challenges of being an immigrant student, it’s Cordova.

Originally from Peru, she immigrated to the United States in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2024, she proudly became a U.S. citizen after holding a green card for three years. Just one month before gaining citizenship, she took on the role of program coordinator for the QC Immigrant Student Support Initiative. Cordova’s journey has come full circle. Now a graduate student at QC, she runs the same office that once guided her through the complex process of being an immigrant student. Receiving help from the office’s former program coordinator through her process as an immigrant student at QC, inspired Cordova to take on this role.

Cordova has been committed to advocacy work since her teenage years, working in theater to raise awareness on issues like climate change and violence against children. She always knew she wanted to use her career to support communities but it was once she began her own migration process, that migration advocacy became a strong focus. Today, Cordova is continuing to pay it forward by supporting the next generation of immigrant students.

Cordova explained that the immigration process requires awareness of deadlines, payments, and proofs, which can be mentally taxing. “We are not the papers that we have to fill out. We have stories, we have values.” Cordova said, urging the importance of humanizing immigrants beyond statistics and papers.

A student at QC, who requested anonymity, shared, “This initiative has been crucial to my college experience. I was able to meet someone on campus and comfortably talk about my hardships as an immigrant student. I believe it is necessary for immigrant students to have someone there for them on campus. This initiative will tremendously help the lives of immigrant students and their experiences at QC. This system should be here to stay!”

Through the work of Cordova and others, the initiative fosters community and emotional support for students navigating the often-overwhelming immigration process. As Cordova’s journey from immigrant to citizen, student, and now advocate shows, these efforts are transformative both for the helpers and those receiving help.Students can find information on Queens College Immigrant Student Support Initiative by emailing ImmigrantSupport@qc.cuny.edu or visiting their website at https://www.qc.cuny.edu/immi/