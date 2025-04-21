Room for Growth: Renovations to the DMV Space in Queens Hall

Queens College is home to a variety of unique facilities, and one its most surprising used to the DMV located in Queens Hall. Though now closed, the DMV’s vacancy has left many wondering what would take its place.

Located on the first floor of Queens Hall near lecture hall 120, the space is large and full of potential. Originally, Queens Hall served as the CUNY Law School, but after the law school’s relocation, the building became home to several language and literature departments. What made it particularly unique — aside from being separate from the main campus — was the presence of a fully operational DMV.

While the DMV space is currently vacant, Zeco Krcic, assistant vice president of facilities, planning and operations, shared insight into what’s next for the area. He explained that the college has been evaluating how to best utilize the campus space, with a special focus on transforming parts of Queens Hall.

Krcic revealed a lesser known detail, saying, “This project involves renovating two floors of the former library where the DMV had been located.”

He elaborated that work is underway to relocate certain programs and offices — particularly those currently housed in Kissena Hall — and to create space for additional college programs. The scale of the renovation is significant, requiring collaboration across multiple teams.

“The renovations will begin this summer, and we anticipate completing construction by the middle of next year.” Krcic said.

In addition to renovating the DMV space, Krcic shared that QC is also planning other updates within Queens Hall:

“We are also on target to start the complete renovation this summer of two public restrooms

on the first floor in conformance with ADA standards and are currently in the planning stages for an eventual upgrade to our large lecture hall 120.”

The key concerns driving the renovations are practicality, functionality and safety. To support this mission, Krcic mentioned a partnership with Interim Dean of the School of Arts, Simone Yearwood. Together, they are working on developing “a dynamic programming and content model for Queens Hall that maximizes opportunities for the campus community to take advantage of all programming in Queens Hall.”

The expansion is not just about physical space — it’s also about creating new opportunities for students as they engage with their coursework.

Another detail shared relates to food options within Queens Hall. Like the DMV, the building’s food service area had also become vacant. Krcic also said that QC is planning to expand food services in the canteen location.

The DMV project could be a turning point for Queens Hall. With new renovations on the horizon, the space is an oasis for humanities support, staff relocation, new food services and new academic opportunities for students. It may not be students’ least favorite building to commute to for much longer.