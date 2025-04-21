Queens College to Be Featured in Upcoming Series

Whether it was a time full of curiosity, stress, excitement, freedom, many students can relate to the process of searching for the right colleges to apply to. In hindsight, some may wish there was another avenue to explore or learn about college campuses around the country. This is where “The College Tour” series steps in.

Queens College has been announced to be one of the first CUNY institutions covered by the series. With a respectable fourteen seasons at the time of writing this article, “The College Tour” has produced episodes in collaboration with colleges across the nation. The show’s premise is quite easy to grasp, and according to The College Tour’s official website:

“The series tells the story of colleges and universities around the world.​ Each episode of ‘The College Tour’ focuses on a single college or university. From campus life, academics, housing, sports, activities, and much more … each student-driven segment gives the audience an inside look at what it’s truly like being a student at the featured college or university.”

The show so far has featured a range of educational institutions, from two-year community colleges to both public and private four-year universities. These include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Sacred Heart University and University of Connecticut.

According to an email sent to students by QC’s Office of Communications and Marketing on March 25th, recording took place from Monday, Mar. 31st – Friday, April 4th. Recording locations included a variety of areas across campus, including Kiely Hall, the Quad, the Science Building, the Aaron Copland School of Music, LeFrak Concert Hall, the Summit Apartments and more. The email also ensured that there were to be no interruptions to campus activities as they and classes continued as scheduled.

The series is free to watch on numerous platforms, including but not limited to: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, The College Tour’s website, Roku, Tubi, Android and iOS applications, and more. On most of these platforms, the show is completely free to watch, making it widely accessible to incoming students.

This ease of availability could be a great boon for both “The College Tour” and its viewers as the series can reach a larger audience, acting as an affordable and effective resource for prospective students to research various colleges and universities across the nation.

At the same time, the feature could get more eyes on QC for prospective students to consider when picking a school, which could then prove beneficial in combating post-pandemic enrollment declines and retention rates that have been plaguing colleges nationwide.

When the time comes for this episode to hit the scene, QC will be brought to many new eyes, some of which might be interested in choosing this campus as a part of the college journey.