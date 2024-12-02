Queens College Expands Support for Students’ Success with the Knights Armory

On Oct. 16th, Queens College celebrated the expansion of the Knights Table Pantry by unveiling the Knights Armory at a ribbon cutting ceremony across from its original location. The Knights Armory provides free professional clothing for students attending job interviews and professional events. This addition is part of the Knights Table, which began as a food pantry in 2018 to aid students facing food insecurity. Now, the Knights Table offers both food and clothing helping students who need assistance for career opportunities.

The Knights Armory aligns with QC’s mission to support students and help them achieve their potential. By providing essential resources like food and professional attire, QC is helping students feel more confident and prepared for their futures.

Arianna Livreri, the associate director for civic engagement & for the Knights Table Food Pantry, told The Knight News, “We discovered that students could benefit from other assistance means, including the clothing now available through the Armory. The Knights Table continues to be dedicated to student success and will continue to support the needs of our students so they can be the best ‘Knight’ they can be.”

Keeping the Armory stocked with professional clothing is a collaborative effort. The Armory receives funding from CUNY, elected officials and donors like The Carroll and Milton Petrie Foundation, while additional support is provided directly by QC and the local Queens community. Staff, volunteers and community members donate items to the Armory, and Livreri actively seeks grants and donations to help expand the Armory’s offerings.

To encourage donations, QC hosts annual events, such as the upcoming Knight Giving Room event on Nov. 20th, during hunger and homelessness awareness week. The event will take place in the Student Union “Fishbowl” from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m, and invites students, faculty and staff to donate food and new or gently used clothing. This drive supports both the Knights Table and the Pomonok Community Center, a local partner that shares resources with the broader community.

QC encourages the college community to get involved in supporting the Knights Armory. Students and clubs can donate directly to the Office of Student Development and Leadership in the Student Union. Clubs can also organize their own clothing drives, with support from the Knights Table, which provides official letters and flyers to help with outreach. Clubs are encouraged to reach out to Volunteer@qc.cuny.edu to have their event flyers shared on UKNIGHTED for greater visibility.

Beyond professional clothing and food, the Knights Table team is attentive to changing student needs. A new resource table in the Knights Table’s room will offer pamphlets on counseling services, job opportunities, and information about other local pantries. The team also plans to expand partnerships with external organizations. Currently, the Knights Table works with organizations like Brand Connection, which supplies travel-sized toiletries for students at no cost. The team plans to build additional partnerships with businesses to broaden the Armory’s offerings.

QC aims to make the Knights Armory a growing resource that helps students thrive in their studies and careers. By providing essentials, the college is ensuring that every student feels valued, capable, and prepared for the professional world. For current pantry hours, visit the Knights Table website. If you find the pantry door closed during posted hours and need assistance, visit the Office of Student Development and Leadership in the Student Union, LL23, for a prepackaged bag of essentials.