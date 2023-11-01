Queens College Administration Supportive as Students Rally Over War in Middle East

Editor’s Note: Updates to the “Live Updates” section at the bottom of this webpage will be posted on as they come in. The print version of this article, set to release on November 6th, will contain only the main text and was representative of the article at 4:30pm on November 1st.

Students, many from the Jewish and Muslim communities, at Queens College have protested on campus in recent weeks to express their beliefs on the war between Israel and Hamas.

The college’s administration has stayed neutral and aimed to support discussion — something both Jewish and Muslim students have expressed they want to happen.

“Tensions are high. Students are scared. This event was meant to calm that down,” said Aviel Seltzer, president of the EMET Student Association — an organization bringing Jewish students together on campus, who spoke at the “Take a Stand Against Terrorism” rally that occurred in mid-October.

This rally was one of two in October, as students have gathered on campus to show their support for both Israel and the state of Palestine in light of the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East. Queens College is only one of many campuses across the nation that have seen their student body stand up and voice their opinions about the war.

Queens College President Frank Wu was present at the “Take a Stand Against Terrorism” rally and was seen shaking hands with the organizers. This was a stark contrast from the “Standing in Solidarity with the Palestinians” rally a week later that saw over five police cruisers, the 107th precinct commanding officer, and counter-protestors present.

Jennifer Jarvis, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, said in a statement that President Wu was present for this event. The Knight News cannot verify this, but did see senior staff members present at both rallies.

The crowd at a follow-up “Free Palestine” rally on November 1st, chanted “Frank Wu shame on you, you are killing children too.”

“The president and his senior team have met with and will continue to meet with Jewish and Muslim student leaders, and concerned students during these distressing times,” Jarvis said. “The college respects the right of those who organize vigils to invite whomever they wish to take part. These are challenging times, and the college deeply appreciates the importance of maintaining a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all who study, teach, and work here. ”

“We explicitly reject both antisemitism and Islamophobia and all bigotry and discrimination. We support the rights of students to express their viewpoints and assemble peacefully on campus,” Wu wrote in an email blast sent 30 minutes before the “Standing in Solidarity with the Palestinians” rally on Oct. 18th.

Student leaders from both the Jewish and Muslim communities have expressed a desire to share civil dialogue amongst each other — and the Queens College community as a whole.

“All the Jewish clubs just want to have a peaceful relationship with their student counterparts, it is super important to us that we maintain a healthy friendship with people of all religions and backgrounds,” Seltzer said.

Ronny Ortega, Muslim Student Association’s (MSA) public relations officer, stated how they want to bring the “human” back into “humanity” throughout the campus. Ortega also relayed that President Wu met with MSA in private on the day of their rally. Ortega did not disclose what was said.

“We’re trying to find a way to bring the unity back. Dispel the ignorance and bring back the peace that was before in our campus,” Ortega said.

English professor and The Knight News faculty advisor Jason Tougaw, who was a student at University of California, Los Angeles when the Gulf War started in 1990, recalled his experience of their campus’ reactions when reflecting on why everyone at Queens College should pay attention to their peers’ reactions to the Israel-Hamas war. “College should be a place for debate and free speech — and hopefully an antidote to social media, where people so often post without much thought and engage in rancorous debate,” Professor Tougaw said.

LIVE UPDATES:

All updates are from November 1st at noon onwards. Any tips for this section should be submitted to info@theknightnews.com.

November 3rd from 1pm – 2:30pm: The second session of “Community Next Steps: Destruction, Violence and Grief in the Middle East” begins. Moderator is CUNY Director of Intercultural Student Engagement and Dialogue Sophia McGee, an educator and lecturer specializing in the Modern Middle East with a particular emphasis on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — who is currently teaching a course on the conflict.

November 3rd from 11am – 12:30pm: The first session of “Community Next Steps: Destruction, Violence and Grief in the Middle East” begins. Moderator is City College alum Aber Kawas, formally the advocacy director at the Arab American Association of New York.

November 2nd from 10am – 10:02am: Queens College holds a “campus-wide Moment of Silence” with the bells of the Chaney-Goodman-Schwerner clock tower chiming for two minutes.

“During this time, all those present on campus will be asked to pause and remain silent for two minutes in recognition of the lives lost as a result of the war in the Middle East,” Jennifer Jarvis, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management said in a statement to The Knight News.

November 1st at 3:36pm: Queens College announces “Community Next Steps: Destruction, Violence and Grief in the Middle East” — an “intentionally expressive space” with the purpose of creating “meaningful opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to come together and build on our strong community relationships.” Only Queens College students, faculty, and staff can attend.

The first two sessions will take place via Zoom on Friday, November 3rd, from 11am – 12:30 pm and from 1pm – 2:30 pm. The moderator for the first session is City College alum Aber Kawas, formally the advocacy director at the Arab American Association of New York. CUNY Director of Intercultural Student Engagement and Dialogue Sophia McGee, an educator and lecturer specializing in the Modern Middle East with a particular emphasis on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — who is currently teaching a course on the conflict — is the second moderator.

“These sessions are offered in the hope that they will allow for constructive dialogue regarding community concerns on campus; allow for dialogue, understanding, and agreement about community rules of engagement; and recognize the lives lost in the Middle East conflict,” said Jennifer Jarvis, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management in a statement to The Knight News.

The following are the top comments on Queens College’s announcement on Instagram:

“‘Middle East Conflict’” You mean the genocide in Palestine? Would you describe any other genocide so softly?” “You mean the genocide of Palestinians and the ethnic cleansing in Gaza! Not to mention the killing of women, children, and babies in Gaza every min! It’s not called a ‘conflict’” “The first step is to call it the genocide of Palestine”

November 1st at 3:07pm: Jennifer Jarvis, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management said the following in a statement to The Knight News, alongside other information provided in the Live Updates section:

“The college respects the right of those who organize vigils to invite whomever they wish to take part. These are challenging times, and the college deeply appreciates the importance of maintaining a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all who study, teach, and work here. As a proudly diverse community that welcomes everyone, regardless of identity or background, the college deplores all forms of bias. We explicitly reject both antisemitism and Islamophobia and all bigotry and discrimination. As disturbing developments from the Middle East continue to unfold, the college reaffirms its commitment to providing an environment where all can feel safe, supported, and included. In addition to the support that the college has made available to students, faculty, and staff toward completing class requirements and for personal concerns, the president has asked the Office of Compliance and Diversity to organize meaningful opportunities for everyone on campus to come together and reinforce our strong community relationships. All are encouraged to participate and work toward facilitating respectful dialogue within the diverse campus population.”

November 1st at 2:30pm: The Muslim Student Association tells The Knight News in a joint statement that they dispute the Associated Press’ Topical Guide calling the present conflict a “war.”

“It’s not a war, it’s an occupation of the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

November 1st at 12:15pm: Students from Townsend Harris High School arrive at the Cooperman Plaza chanting “free Palestine” alongside Queens College students.