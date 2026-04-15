Queens College Renovates Campus to Improve Accessibility for Students

As of December 4th, 2025, all construction at Queens College is required to be in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). As a result of this, several ramps, paths and other forms of entry will be renovated for students with disabilities. As a result, there will also be several temporary detours and closures across various walkways.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a civil act introduced on July 26th, 1990 approved by President George H.W. Bush. The act was introduced, prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities to ensure they are given the same opportunities as their able-bodied counterparts. This includes mobility-access, access to service animals, communication and more.

The upgrades to accommodations allow for students with disabilities, physical or mental, to have the support to move around campus and have the same college experience as able-bodied students. Per the terms of the contract, the ramp upgrades and repairs must be complete by May 15th, 2026.

Alongside the ramp upgrades, QC plans to do other renovations such as bathroom upgrades and exterior upgrades throughout campus. These include, but are not limited to:

Cutting and removal of curbs, curb ramps, sidewalks, asphalt and/or concrete roadway, road base, painted striping, signage, handrails, grass, and plantings & trees where indicated.

Accessible sidewalks (including depressed type). Signage designating “ACCESSIBLE” or “NON-ACCESSIBLE” routes.

Pavement markings, including striping, traffic flow and accessibility designations.

Asphalt roads, including base courses if required by extent of regrading. Curbs and accessible curb ramps.

The renovations come 35 years after the ADA was signed into law. According to the QC website, “Although most campus facilities predate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, QC is committed to making all of its facilities fully accessible, in compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and pursuant to the ADA. The college has made a major investment over the years to enhance accessibility throughout the campus and to generally improve its facilities for the use of the physically challenged.”

While there are a major number of pros when it comes to advancements for students with disabilities, the renovations are costly. According to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), the estimated cost for the parking ramp reconstruction ranges from around $18-19 million. The estimated cost for the exterior ADA upgrades is roughly $4 million.

With some building entrances being blocked off, traveling on campus has become another roadblock for students amidst construction. An example of this is the main entrance of Jefferson Hall where the Bursar, Undergraduate Admissions and other offices are located. According to the QC Website, the detours and closures are temporary and alternative entrances will be provided while the ramps are being built and improved.

Another resource on campus is the Office of Special Services (SPSV). Their mission statement says that they are, “dedicated to supporting students with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by providing reasonable accommodations to ensure equitable access to all academic programs at Queens College.” Their main office is located in Kiely Hall 104/108 with a testing center in Kiely Hall 220.