Review: The Release of Awake NY’s Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

In an era where many streetwear brands constantly chase the latest trends and rapidly release clothing pieces, Awake NY seeks to promote something deeper.

Awake NY continues to ground its collections in culture, community and the visual language of New York City. The brand’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2026 collection reflects that approach; blending streetwear staples with artistic collaborations and subtle previews of future releases.

Founded by Angelo Baque, the former brand director of Supreme, Awake NY has gradually built a reputation for merging fashion with the cultural pulse of the city.

Growing up in Queens, Baque was surrounded by the visual language of New York streets, graffiti murals, subway tags and airbrushed artwork seen on jackets, storefronts, and neighborhood markets. The early exposure to street art helped shape the way he approaches design today.

Since launching in 2017, the brand has presented itself not just as a clothing label but as a platform that celebrates the artists, musicians, and community figures tied to New York’s creative identity. The Spring/Summer 2026 lineup continues that tradition while expanding the brand’s visual storytelling.

For Baque, graphics are not simply decoration, they function as a way to communicate identity, culture, and history. That influence is clearly shown in Awake NY’s collections; artwork often becomes a central part of the garments themselves.

One of the most striking elements of the collection is its collaboration with New York artist Omi, whose airbrushed artwork appears across a series of reworked North Face shells. The jackets feature a collage of symbolic imagery like portraits of Malcolm X and Che Guevara, religious figures and symbols such as rosaries and praying hands, Virgin Mary and Jesus, and a pinky ring bearing Awake NY’s signature “A” logo.

The imagery reflects the influences that have long defined New York street culture. Political figures like Malcolm X and Che Guevara evoke histories of activism and resistance, while religious symbols such as rosaries and saints reference faith traditions, deeply rooted in many immigrant communities across the city.

Beyond artistic outerwear, the collection also delivers strong everyday garments. In particular, pants stand out with bold logo prints running down the legs, retro color blocked panels, and double knee construction, reminiscent of vintage workwear. These details balance practicality with visual identity, allowing the pieces to function as daily clothing as well as statement items.

Denim also plays a central role in the lineup, offering classic indigo and black options which ground the collection in familiar streetwear staples. These pieces contrast with the more graphic-heavy garments, giving wearers flexibility when styling the collection.

Additionally, the brand includes casual, seasonal staples; faded sweat sets in purple and blue tones feature multi-directional Awake NY logos printed across the fabric, creating a layered visual effect while maintaining the comfortable silhouettes associated with classic streetwear.

Alongside the apparel, Awake NY also teased one of the collection’s biggest talking points: a forthcoming Air Jordan 6 collaboration, previews a “Midnight Navy” pair featuring Awake’s signature “A” logo stamped across the midfoot, while “Playful Pink” is expected to arrive this fall with an anticipated retail price of $230.

For fans of the brand, this moment feels familiar; just last summer Awake NY partnered with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 5, releasing two standout colorways, “Arctic Pink” and “Black/Racer Blue.” Both pairs blended Awake’s bold streetwear sensibility with the classic basketball silhouette, quickly becoming favorites among sneakerheads and streetwear loyalists alike. Now, with the Air Jordan 6 entering the conversation, it’s clear that the partnership is evolving into something bigger than a one-off release.

Another highlight from the lineup is Awake NY’s tribute to Harlem rap legend, Big L. By incorporating one of Harlem’s most respected lyricists into the collection, Awake NY continues its pattern of honoring the cultural figures who helped shape New York’s creative identity.

The brand encapsulated the rapper’s iconism to produce pieces such as a graphic “Ebonics” tee, a snapback cap, a hoodie, as well as a hockey jersey referencing “The Big Picture,” the rapper’s posthumous album.

Together, the Big L tribute, the Omi airbrushed North Face shells, and the teased Air Jordan collaboration show how Awake NY balances nostalgia with forward momentum. Rather than chasing trends, the brand builds collections that feel rooted in the city’s history while still pushing its aesthetic forward.

The Spring/Summer 2026 collection reads less like a seasonal drop and more like a reflection of the cultural forces which continue to shape New York streetwear.