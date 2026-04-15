Opinion: Depth is the New York Knicks’ Secret Weapon

EDITOR’S NOTE: Op-Eds detail the views of their writers and are not representative of the stance of the paper. Publication of Op-Eds is not tantamount to an endorsement of their content.

With the fifth-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference as of March 15th, 2026 at 43-25, the New York Knicks have established themselves as a true contender this season. What sets the 2025-26 team apart from last year and gives fans real hope of heading to the finals is the team’s depth.

Last season, the Knicks averaged the fewest points off the bench in the NBA with just 21.7 points per game. Former Coach Thomas Thibodeau ran an eight-man rotation, which meant the Knicks did not utilize their bench as much as other teams. Instead, they relied on the starters’ production, especially the duo, center Karl-Anthony Towns who averaged 24.4 points per game (PPG), and guard Jalen Brunson who averaged 26.0 PPG.

Due to the small rotation, the starters on the 2024-25 roster played significant minutes. All five starters averaged 35+ minutes per game. It was no secret that the system Thibodeau implemented was set to maximize the starting five and trust them to carry the heavy workload. However, this gave little opportunity for bench players to get in rhythm with how limited or inconsistent most of their playing time was.

In March 2025, starting guard Mikal Bridges reportedly asked Thibodeau to “back off a bit on the starters’ minutes because, among other reasons, the bench deserves more,” per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post. It was the first time a player on the team publicly addressed the situation and advocated for the bench to play more. “Sometimes you’ve got to tell him, like Landry [Shamet], for example, or somebody, keep him out there, they’re playing well,” Bridges added. Bridges was on point with his sentiment because on Nov. 14th, 2025, bench player Shamet scored a career high 36 points to lead the Knicks to victory over the Miami Heat.

Newly hired Coach Mike Brown admitted that it was his coaching staff that pushed him to keep Shamet on the floor in the second half of the game. Brown has experimented with lineups incorporating more bench players, creating increased playing time opportunities for the bench then they received last year.

If you want to see the value of Brown’s decision, look no further than the Emirates NBA Cup final from Dec. 16th, 2025. The Knicks found themselves trailing the San Antonio Spurs in a momentous game that would decide the winner of the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup. That’s when Brown subbed bench players Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek into the game, who provided the much-needed spark for the team. Clarkson scored 15 points and ignited a 13-1 Knicks run, guiding them to claim the lead. Kolek added to the momentum off the bench with a splendid all-around game, including 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in 20 minutes.

The bench’s contribution was a significant factor in the Knicks winning the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup Championship – which was the franchise’s first championship trophy since they won the NBA Finals in 1973. “Without them, we don’t hold that trophy,” tournament MVP Jalen Brunson said in regards to the bench.

With the recent acquisitions of guard Jose Alvarado and forward Jeremy Sochan this past February, the Knicks have continued to prioritize and add to their depth. Alvarado has been a critical addition to the team, with backup point guard Miles McBride, the team’s leading bench scorer, possibly out for the rest of the season. On February 27th, Alvarado played just 13 minutes, but managed to reel in 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists. The Knicks have many impactful players coming off the bench that gives the starters a much-needed rest.

Backup center Mitchell Robinson is a prime example of impact. Robinson has averaged 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game off the bench. His rebounding and rim protection elevate the Knicks’ defense when the starters are off the court.

Led by McBride averaging 12.9 PPG game, the Knicks bench is one of the deepest fans have seen in years. The bench usage has continued to pay off numerous times throughout the season, and the hope is that it will be a prominent factor in leading the Knicks to the NBA finals in the upcoming months. Whether the team needs a scoring run from Clarkson, Shamet, or McBride or a defensive stop from Robinson or Alvarado, the Knicks have options and will continue to rely on their guys off the bench.