REVIEW: 5 Burro Cafe – A Place with Remarkably Authentic and Delicious Mexican Cuisine

Located on Austin Street in Forest Hills, 5 Burro Cafe stands out with its bright yellow awning, drawing eyes and customers from all five boroughs.

One thing is certain after my experience there: anyone who goes will be met with a welcoming ambiance and delicious food.

Upon arrival, I was greeted by a friendly hostess and given a menu of various Mexican dishes and drinks. Having been to a few restaurants in Mexico myself, I wondered how this restaurant would compare. Seeing multiple tempting options ranging from fajitas and quesadillas to tacos, burritos, enchiladas and even soups intensified that curiosity.

As I decided what to eat, I couldn’t help but notice the social environment around me. Some people were watching a game on the TVs, some were just hanging out and chatting. There was a heartwarming feeling about it all; just people sharing great food and conversations, which felt wholesome due to the proximity in the space.

Returning to the menu, my surprise was amplified as I noticed just how many options were presented. The additional items, choices and sides; I reckoned it had to be good considering the amount of people around me and the competitive location.

I ordered what I considered to be a good baseline for this review: three Tacos al Pastor and an entrée that included rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. The tacos consisted of soft corn tortillas filled with pulled pork and topped with cilantro and onions. I also ordered a non-alcoholic piña colada since I vividly remembered the taste from my travels in Mexico.

Chips and salsa arrived shortly after ordering so I tried those while awaiting the main course. The salsa was mindblowingly authentic, with a smooth feeling from the texture yet with a spicy taste from the chilis, and the texture of the chips felt just right to complement it all.

Then my order came; colorfully presented with the diverse colors of the food and I immediately noticed the freshness. The ingredients felt like they were high quality and cooked just right.

The contrasting flavors blended together smoothly to make any bite of the dish a memorable, delectable combination of masterfully served food. The piña colada easily rivaled the last one I had in Mexico, with its refreshing feeling and gratifying taste further enhancing my overall meal experience. While I had been recommended this place, I never expected for the quality of it to be this good.

The experience and food guaranteed this to be a worthwhile trip for anyone. With the meals offered and the friendly service, it’s bound to offer dishes and experiences that will stick with any customer for a while.

5 Burro Cafe may have been fairly full in occupancy during the time I visited, but it still feels like it should be categorized as a hidden gem. It feels like a place that genuinely deserves to be bigger and even more known than it currently is.