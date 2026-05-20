From Pitch to Pieces: LEGO’s World Cup Takeover



As the 2026 World Cup approaches, brands are finding new ways to connect fans to the tournament beyond the pitch. One of the most creative comes from LEGO, which is reimagining football through buildable, collectible experiences that bring the game into a more personal and interactive space.

LEGO’s approach transforms the 2026 FIFA World Cup into something interactive rather than purely observational. Instead of focusing on large stadium builds, the collaboration centers on collectible pieces tied directly to the tournament and its biggest stars.

From a life size build of the World Cup trophy to detailed sets inspired by players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior, these pieces give fans something tangible to connect with. Instead of only watching the tournament, supporters can bring parts of it into their own space – displaying and sharing them to build a more personal relationship with the game. In that way, the World Cup becomes more than a global event, it becomes something fans can physically experience and make their own.

For many fans, this collaboration carries a strong sense of nostalgia. Growing up with LEGO while watching the World Cup meant they existed in different spaces; one centered on imagination, the other on real world competition. For fans of both worlds, their collaboration is a full circle moment. This also marks one of LEGO’s first connections to the World Cup stage, showing a cultural appreciation that goes beyond a typical product release.

That idea of expanding the World Cup into something larger than the game was foreseen ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Louis Vuitton released a campaign featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo seated across from each other in a chess match, creating one of the most recognizable images tied to the tournament. The campaign focused on symbolism rather than gameplay, capturing rivalry, legacy and anticipation in a single frame. It highlights the World Cup as a cultural experience that is shaped by storytelling.

While that campaign leaned into legacy and high fashion, LEGO offers a more active form of engagement. Instead of presenting an image for audiences to interpret, it gives fans the tools to build their own connection to the tournament. This reflects a broader shift in how younger audiences engage with sports.

Fandoms are no longer limited to watching matches or following results, it now includes creating, sharing, and interacting with the game in both physical and digital spaces. The collaboration allows fans to share their personal creations on the internet, and connect with others through their shared love of football and LEGOS.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to take place across North America, the tournament is positioned to feel closer and more accessible than ever. LEGO’s involvement adds another layer to that experience, allowing fans to engage with the World Cup before it even begins.

Ultimately, the LEGO x FIFA collaboration highlights how sports culture continues to evolve. It is no longer defined solely by what happens during the game, but by how those moments are extended, recreated, and shared. By turning football into something tangible, LEGO is not just celebrating the World Cup, it is reshaping how it is experienced.