CUNY Women’s Leadership Conference Highlights Opportunities and Impact for Queens College Students

Students from across the City University of New York system gathered at the CUNY Graduate Center on Mar. 19th for the annual Women’s Leadership Conference, an event aimed at fostering professional development, networking and empowerment during Women’s History Month. For Queens College students, the conference offered not only access to university-wide resources, but also a clear pathway to leadership opportunities and career growth.

The event brought students, faculty and university leaders together for a variety of activities like panels, workshops and discussions centered on leadership, resilience and career readiness. QC attendees participated in sessions ranging from resume development, networking strategies, and gaining insight into future academic and professional pursuits.

“Opportunities like this are important because they connect students to resources beyond their campus … It shows what’s possible when you take advantage of what CUNY offers,” said QC sophomore Naima Isma.

One of the keynote moments of the conference included remarks from CUNY Trustee Mayra Linares-Garcia who spoke about overcoming personal and academic challenges. She emphasized that obstacles should not be seen as limitations, but as opportunities for growth.

In addition, the conference featured a resume and career workshop led by Professors Punita Bhansali and Jason Hendrickson. The session focused on how students can position themselves in competitive job markets while highlighting the importance of interpersonal skills.

“In a world shaped by technology, human connection still matters,” Hendrickson said during the workshop. “Building relationships is just as important as technical skills.”

Chancellor’s Chief of Staff and Associate Vice Chancellor for the Executive Office Dolly Martinez discussed the importance of engagement on campus. “Being active on campus really opens doors,” she added. “Events like this aren’t just handed to you — you have to seek them out.”

For QC students involved in campus organizations – such as Code for All and ColorStack – the conference reinforced the importance of community engagement. Many attendees noted that involvement on campus plays a key role in accessing opportunities like the Women’s Leadership Conference.

Beyond professional development, the conference highlighted the diversity of the student experience across CUNY. Attendees connected with peers from different campuses and disciplines, sharing stories about their academic paths, career goals and challenges. These interactions created a broader understanding of the CUNY community and its collective impact.

For students interested in attending in the future, the conference serves as both a networking opportunity and a platform for personal growth. It provides exposure to university leadership, career resources and the chance to build connections with students across New York City.

The CUNY Women’s Leadership Conference has played a significant role in supporting students seeking mentorship, career guidance and a sense of community. For QC students, it represents an opportunity to expand beyond campus boundaries and engage with a larger network of leaders and peers.

As CUNY continues to invest in initiatives that support student success, events like this remain an important resource that helps students get involved, develop their professional careers and take on leadership roles in their communities.