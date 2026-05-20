A Cold Day at the 2026 Big Hurt

On Sat. March 28th, the Queens College Women’s and Men’s Track & Field Team competed in their first meet of the outdoor Track and Field season.

Although the team faced harsh wind and cold temperatures as they competed, it did not stop them from giving an outstanding performance to start the season.

Freshman Jenna Cruz ran the 1500 meter run with a time of 5:29.70 placing 5th out of 11.

Freshman Jordan Cruz ran the 800 meter run with a time of 2:20.20 placing 2nd out of 16.

Freshman Kezia Hamilton ran the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.02 placing 12th out of 29 and 28.89 in the 200 meter dash placing 14th out of 32.

Freshman Celeste Minkwe-Jore ran the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.28 placing 7th out of 29 and the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.12 placing 9th out of 32.

Junior Dhiannie Brito heaved 8.58 meters in the shot put event, placing 5th out of 11.

Junior Carly Koprowski ran the 800 meter run with a time of 2:14.51 placing 1st out of 11.

Junior Moisa Moneus ran the 200 meter dash with a time of 35.58 placing 29th out of 32 and 1:15.78 in the 400 meter dash coming in 17th out of 23.

Junior Keira Whitaker ran the 1500 meter dash running a time of 6:06.10 placing 10th out of 11, and the 3000 meter run with a personal best of 12:26.49 coming in 1st out of 2.

Senior Brianna Call ran the 200 meter dash with a time of 20.70 placing 21st out of 32.

Senior Maria Flores ran the 100 meter dash with a time of 15.11 placing 17th out of 29 and 31.35 in the 200 meter dash coming in 25th out of 32.

Senior Madelyn McMath threw a mark of 7.10 meters in the shot put event, coming in 8th out of 11.

Senior Rachel Mow ran the 5000 meter run solo with a time of 20:34.26.

Senior Jennifer Salazar ran the 200 meter dash with a time of 32.07 placing 27th out of 32 and the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:12.01 placing 14th out of 23.

The 4×400 meter squad featuring Cruz, Minkwe-Jore, Koprowski, and Cruz placed 1st out of 4, running a time of 4:27.30.

Freshman Dorian Boyd ran the 400 meter dash with a personal record time of 50.05 coming in 2nd out of 14.

Freshman Nathanael Hansen ran the 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.79 placing 2nd out of 17.

Freshman Christian Panameno ran the 800 meter run with a time of 2:17.07 placing 9th out of 17.

Freshman Joseph Wattimena competed in the long jump event, jumping 4.60 meters placing 10th out of 11 and the triple jump with 11.48 meters placing 3rd out 5.

Sophomore Lurtim Mehmedi ran the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.35 placing 21st out of 29, 26.32 in the 200 meter dash placing 14th out of 20, and the high jump with a mark of 1.70 meters placing 2nd out of 3.

Sophomore Mateo Serringer ran the 1500 meter run with a personal record time of 4:44.66, placing 9th out of 13.

Junior David Boyd threw 5.21 meters in the shot put, placing 12th out of 12.

Junior Daniel DeGregori ran the 800 meter run with a time of 2:10:65 placing 5th out of 17 and the 1500 meter run with a time of 4:20.99 placing 3rd out of 13.

Junior Jalen George finished 1st out of 12 in the shot put with a mark of 13.20 meters.

Junior Nickolas Pirovolikos ran the 10,000 meter run with a time of 35.50.70 placing 1st out of 2.

Junior Edward Samoleski ran the 400 meter dash with a time of 59.67 placing 12th out of 14.

Junior Jason Udo ran the 100 meter dash running 12.73 placing 18th out of 29.

Senior Ezequiel Zapata ran the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.82 placing 11th out of 29.

The men’s team had two separate 4×400 meter relay teams. Team A featuring Boyd, Zapata, Hansen, and Udo ran a time of 3:43.30 placing 3rd out of 6. Team B featured Serringer, Samoleski, Panameno, and Palacios placing 5th out of 6, running a time of 4:02.90.

Coach Greg Welch’s goals for the season is for the team to achieve personal records and secure a top finish at the East Coast Conference Championship (ECC) on Apr. 30th.