NY1 Segment Inspires Queens College Alum to Make Donation

A recent NY1 segment about Queens College inspired alumnus Mehran Soroudi to make a generous donation in memory of his late wife, Freda, who passed away in December 2023. The couple met at QC, and the story aired by NY1 reminded Soroudi of the profound impact the beloved institution had on their lives, not only at that moment but also for the future.

According to Sara Kahan, Director of Leadership Giving in the Office of Institutional Advancement, “He always had in mind to make a gift in her memory, and the story prompted him to give to QC, where their story began.” Kahan explained that Soroudi’s gift will support the college’s greatest needs, including student success, career readiness, and faculty research, thus providing better opportunities for every QC student.

Reflecting on the donor’s motivation, Kahan shared: “I was struck by Mr. Soroudi’s spirit of generosity and his desire to provide funds for where the college needs them most. I was also moved by how his story of immigration from Iran and assimilation to this country mirror the experiences of so many of our foreign-born students today. Mr. Soroudi’s success in this country is also emblematic of the American Dream, which so many of our students are striving for.”

This connection between Soroudi’s immigration story and the QC student community reflects the institution’s mission. As stated on the official Queens College Alumni & Giving page, “Like you or alumni you may know, many of our students are immigrants, first-generation students or the first in their families to go to college.”

According to “QC at a Glance,” QC is in the top 1% of schools nationwide in helping low-income students achieve upward social mobility. With programs like Kessler Scholars serving first-generation students and the Immigrant Student Support Initiative providing resources to immigrant students, the college continues to be a space of opportunity for young people from different backgrounds and how alumni can give back to the community that supported them.

Soroudi’s donation not only honors the memory of his wife but also strengthens programs that allow first-generation and immigrant students to access resources, scholarships, and experiences that could transform their lives, perpetuating a cycle of support and success on campus.

The original NY1 segment that inspired Soroudi’s donation highlighted how alumni philanthropy continues to shape the future of Queens College. Beyond the financial contribution, these stories reflect the incredible power of personal experiences and examples to motivate others to get involved and give back to a worthy cause. Likewise, Kahan added that stories like this “could inspire others to reflect on their humble beginnings and the doors of opportunity that Queens College opened for them.”

By sharing his experience and commitment, Soroudi demonstrates how one act of generosity can create a multiplying effect, strengthening programs and opportunities for future generations of students, especially those who come from diverse backgrounds and face similar challenges like him. It is not only a gift; it is a gateway to many opportunities for people who wish to improve themselves, some of whom may lack the necessary resources.

This is a great example from the tribute of an alumnus to his wife to the impact generated by his act of generosity at QC. This story shows how a single gesture can strengthen an entire community, bring it closer together, and keep the mission and spirit of Queens College alive. Conveying the idea that when one gives, one inspires others to do the same and contribute to the well-being of all.