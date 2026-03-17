CUNY School of Professional Studies Masters in Generative AI

In Spring 2026, The City University of New York School of Professional Studies (CUNY SPS) launched a new Master of Science in Generative AI, one of the first graduate programs in the U.S. exclusive to generative AI.

According to CUNY’s School of Professional Studies, the fully online 30-credit degree is for students to develop an understanding of the current AI solution ecosystem and learn how to apply these technologies to create organizational value.

In an interview with CUNY, Dr. Arthur J. O’Connor, the Academic Director of the Data Science, Generative AI, and Information Science degree programs at CUNY SPS stated: “The field of generative AI evolved from data science, so the new degree seemed like a natural complement to our M.S. in data science program. And with 81% of managers now considering AI-related skills a hiring priority, the timing seemed right.”

The degree includes coursework in machine learning, neural networks, and prompt engineering amongst other things. Furthermore, students that obtain this degree can see themselves in careers such as business transformation officers, program managers, and prompt engineers. “It’s an applied program designed for the tech-savvy organizational leader who seeks to develop a broader and deeper understanding of what these different platforms are, and how they can be used,” said Dr. O’Connor.

As explained by Dr. O’Connor, students involved in the program will also be given the opportunity to participate in City Tutors mentorship events, monthly New York Open Statistical Programming meetups, and other networking opportunities and conferences for potential internships and jobs. This demonstrates the program’s willingness to not only provide students with an education, but also help develop their careers as well.

If there are any concerns about the program not being able to keep up with the constant changes and developments in AI, don’t worry—Dr. O’Connor added: “We expect to keep changing and updating the curriculum to keep up with the tech arms race, as big tech continues to build out larger and larger data centers and release new and more powerful models with advanced features.”

Although AI is changing the world, there are people who see it as something more disruptive. “My advertising professors have talked about it a lot and a lot of their opinion is very negative,” said Divya Panchal, an advertising major at Queens College currently enrolled in a critical AI literacy course.

When asked about her thoughts on AI becoming more prevalent in professional fields such as advertising, Panchal said, “The whole point of advertising, I feel like, is not only being able to sell to people, it’s also understanding what people want, and a computer is never going to be able to understand that.” She continued, “It can’t understand a human like a human can.” Moreover, Panchal questioned the morality of pursuing this degree: “It’s obviously bad for the environment, so imagine having a masters in the very thing that’s killing our environment.”

According to MIT News, the rapid development of AI has caused environmental issues, including increased electricity demand and water consumption. The negative impact that AI has on the environment is hard to ignore—it appears to be something that can progressively worsen.

Panchal is not alone in her concerns regarding the tool. Tyshaun Bell, a film studies major, told The Knight News, “I’m getting concerned because there’s a lot of backlash on real creators and writers that work on media and film.” People in fields associated with creativity have continued to grapple with the AI question, as various fields and jobs become more automated.

Panchal left a message for CUNY administrators designing programs related to AI: “I feel like people who are making these courses should definitely know that it’s not there to substitute creativity and it’s not there to do the work for you. The classes should teach how to help you do these things but it shouldn’t take over the creative process, because then we would have no creativity left.”

The full ramifications of CUNY’s Master of Science in Generative AI remain to be seen, as 2026 marks the first year of this degree and its curriculum’s existence.