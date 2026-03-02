CUNY’s Award For AI Education

On January 7th, 2026, Google gave the City University of New York (CUNY) a grant of over $1,000,000 to support Empire AI, a state-wide consortium consisting of 11 public and private institutions focused on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into higher education. CUNY is looking to prepare students for a more AI-driven workforce by collaborating with consortium members in order to find the best possible ways for AI to be utilized in education.

AI has had a rather complicated relationship with both education and the workforce. The fear surrounding AI is largely due to its constant growth and ability to imitate humans, making it harder to detect if something was created by a person or not. As a result, many college classes have outright banned the usage of AI to make sure students avoid becoming dependent on it.

There are both benefits and problems when it comes to the integration of AI into CUNY education systems. Some of the benefits include educating students and professors on how to use AI responsibly, being aware of the dangers of AI, and learning about its various functions. The most glaring academic problem is the lack of clarity when it comes to when and how it’s appropriate to use AI for class assignments. Others include people choosing to not engage with AI under any circumstance, people becoming too dependent on it, and the dangers that may arise from AI becoming far more advanced.

There are a number of methods that the consortium and CUNY can utilize to demonstrate the benefits of AI, such as surveys, interviews, and assessments of various assignments and syllabi for students and faculty to engage with. As a result of this focus, the money that Google has provided CUNY will primarily go to shaping education about AI and how to utilize it responsibly. While the funds could primarily go to shaping education about AI, they could also go toward resolving other issues that students and faculty are struggling with.

One of the best solutions to stopping the fear surrounding AI is to educate students and employees on how to utilize it to adapt to the changing academic environment. The integration of AI into CUNY’s education system would massively impact students and professors by allowing both to learn about AI, as well as how to use it without exploitation.

The first running AI program was designed in 1955 with the Logic Theorist Program to be a tool to assist in various assignments. AI has grown in popularity and infamy by the creation of ChatGPT on November 30th, 2022. Since its release, ChatGPT has provided a method for students to easily generate and fabricate answers to make it seem like their own work.

There are a lot of possible outcomes that can result from further AI integration into CUNY education systems. Despite the controversy surrounding AI as a tool, there is still more to learn about it as well as how to avoid the dangers surrounding it. With CUNY adapting into a more AI-integrated system, there are several opportunities for both students and faculty to utilize it in a responsible manner, preparing students for an AI-integrated workforce.