CUNY and MTA Launch New Paid Internship Programs For 2025

On Feb. 4th, the City University of New York (CUNY) announced its newest internship collaboration with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) which aims to provide full-time, paid internship opportunities for CUNY students during the summer of 2025.

With this new internship program, students have the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work with the largest public transit authority in the United States in a wide range of job sectors across all MTA agencies including New York City Transit, Metro-North Railroad, Long Island Railroad, Construction & Development and Bridges and Tunnels.

The continued partnership between CUNY and the MTA which started in 2022, has resulted in the MTA hiring 52 interns into full-time roles across all agencies. Students who volunteer in full-time positions during the summer are given the opportunity to transition into part-time roles during the school year once their summer internships are completed.

“CUNY’s internship program with the MTA, bringing together the nation’s largest urban public university and the nation’s largest transportation network, provides students invaluable work experience while supporting a system so central to all our lives,” CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said in a press release.

All qualifying candidates must be matriculated CUNY students with a GPA requirement of 2.5 or higher no matter the position. If selected, students will earn $21.00 per hour, Monday through Friday at a maximum of 34 hours per week lasting from June to Aug. 15th, 2025. During the fall and spring sessions, interns can expect to work up to 19 hours per week.

Given the competitive nature of this opportunity, CUNY and the MTA reported an overwhelming response of more than 34,000 applications for 110 slots during the Fall 2024 internship period, which was double the number of applicants from the previous year.

With this internship, students at both the undergraduate and graduate level from all CUNY colleges have an opportunity to apply at openings across technology, engineering/architecture, business, urban planning, law and more. Full-time students are also eligible to receive medical benefits, through the Research Foundation of CUNY (RFCUNY).

“CUNY and the MTA play a vital role in New York’s economy and are proud to continue this partnership that benefits our students, our transit and our entire city,” MTA Chief Administrative Officer Lisette Camilo said.

The MTA, which serves a population of over 15 million people, is eager to find the next generation of transit workers, while giving students hands-on experience. In addition to the students who work in the MTA, many continue their journey through other MTA-sponsored internships such as the Authority’s College Aide and Technology and Engineering programs.

MTA supervisors will oversee the interview process with prospects during the month of March and students who are picked to work in the summer internship should expect an offer letter in May directly from CUNY, confirming their status as hirees.

This strong partnership between the MTA and CUNY not only supports students in gaining real-world job experience, but exhibits CUNY’s initiative to help students get jobs straight out of school.

“The MTA is thrilled to be able to grow these young professionals as they navigate the first steps in their careers,” MTA Chief Administrative Officer Lisette Camilo said. If you or someone you know is a CUNY student that is interested in one of the job offerings mentioned here, you can find more information and apply via the CUNY internship program website.