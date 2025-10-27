Breaking Comfort Zones: Angelo Baque and the Spirit of Streetwear Independence

In today’s fashion world, creativity and independence are everything. Streetwear, especially, has become a space where people can express who they are, tell their stories, and connect to culture in ways that go beyond clothes. Earlier this year, the Complex podcast released an episode titled “Angelo Baque on Leaving Supreme to Found Awake NY: “I Had to Work Harder” featuring Angelo Baque, the Creative Director and Founder of Awake NY. The episode is one that any young creative should listen to.

Awake NY is a New York City-based streetwear brand founded by Baque in 2012. According to the Awake NY website, “Awake NY draws on a plethora of Baque’s influences to capture the spirit and sensibility of the five boroughs.”

Before Awake NY, Baque worked at Supreme, one of the most famous and influential streetwear brands in the world. At Supreme, he was more than just a creative director, he was behind the campaigns, the visuals, and even the timing of when collections would drop. But in the interview, Baque explains that although he loved what he did, he wanted something more.

“I didn’t want to be in a position where people were telling me what to do anymore,” Baque said in the Complex podcast. “I wanted to be in full control of my own voice and creativity.”

That decision to walk away from a stable, successful job and start something from scratch, is what makes his story so powerful.

When he launched Awake NY, it wasn’t about chasing hype or copying trends. It was about representing New York City’s energy, diversity, and community spirit. Baque described Awake as a reflection of his life, saying,

“Awake is me. It’s my friends, it’s New York, it’s my experiences. I wanted it to feel personal and honest.” (Complex, 2024)

The brand became known for its timeless designs and messages that celebrate culture, identity, and growth. For him, Awake isn’t just a clothing line, it’s a way of telling stories about where he comes from and the people who inspire him.

One of the most inspiring parts of the interview is when Baque reflects on the importance of independence. He admits that starting Awake wasn’t easy and that he had moments of fear and doubt.

“I didn’t have all the answers when I started Awake,” Baque said. “I just knew I had to start. That’s the thing, no one’s ever fully ready.” (Complex, 2024)

His honesty is refreshing because it shows that creative success isn’t about having a perfect plan, it’s about trusting your vision. That’s something many young creatives can relate to. Whether it’s starting a brand, making music, or trying to break into media, we all want to create something that’s fully ours.

Listening to this episode made me realize how much fashion has changed. Years ago, starting your own clothing brand felt almost impossible. You needed connections, money, and luck. But now, thanks to social media and platforms like YouTube and Complex, more young people are seeing that it’s actually possible. Streetwear isn’t just about sneakers and hoodies anymore, it’s about community, creativity, and confidence. People like Angelo Baque are proving that you don’t need permission to create. You just need a vision and the courage to follow it.

What I love most about this interview is how real Baque stays. He doesn’t act like he has all the answers. He talks about learning from mistakes, staying humble, and always trying to grow.

“I want Awake to represent the people who don’t always get represented in fashion,” he said. (Complex, 2024)

That honesty is what makes Awake NY stand out, it’s built on real experiences and emotions. You can see it in the designs, the campaigns, and the people he works with. It’s not just fashion; it’s a reflection of life in New York and the cultures that make the city what it is.

Overall, this Complex podcast episode isn’t just a conversation about clothes, it’s about passion, ownership, and evolution. Angelo Baque’s story reminds us that the best ideas come when you’re willing to start fresh and trust yourself. For anyone who dreams of working in fashion or building something of their own, this episode is a reminder that success doesn’t come from following others, it comes from believing in your story and staying awake to your purpose.

Hearing Baque talk about his path, from working at Supreme to building his own brand, felt like a masterclass in finding your voice and stepping out of your comfort zone.