GOAT: An Underdog Story of Passion and Belief

WARNING: Massive Spoilers for the Movie “GOAT”

“GOAT,” the new animated movie released February 13th this year, was a major success for its eye-catching animation style, inviting characters and enthralling storyline.

The movie has crossed $140 million globally with a budget of $80 million.

Over the last few decades, Sony Animation Studios has proved to be one of the most successful animation studios. Their most recent successes include: “Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse” (2023), “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines” (2021) and “K-Pop Demon Hunters” (2025). These films have surged a number of adoring fans with hundreds of fans praising the films online. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is in a race against another film created by Sony, “Wuthering Heights.”

“GOAT” starts with a flashback of a younger Will Harris (Caleb McLaughlin) receiving tickets to witness his idol roarball [Basketball] player, Jett Fillmore (Gabrielle Union) in an official game. The audience then witnesses Will, ten years later, still preparing to join his idol and prove that someone like him is capable of being a professional player.

After being told about his rent by his neighbor and landlord, Frank (Wayne Knight), Will arrives at a cage area where he could practice, before being kicked out by a group consisting of more threatening players. The next day, Will returns to the cage area, finding out that the champion, Mane Attraction (Aaron Pierre), would be willing to challenge anyone in a game. Will, wanting to prove himself, challenges Mane to a first of three. Will seems to have the game in the bag until Mane manages to catch the ball and win three shots in a row.

After the loss, Will heads over to his friends, Hannah (Sherry Cola) and Daryl (Eduardo Franco), who have managed to make a viral video that had turned the game into a meme. As a result of the video’s popularity as well as the need for a sixth member for Jett’s team, the Vineland Thornes, Flo (Jenifer Lewis), ends up asking Will to be the sixth member. Will, upon seeing this offer, instantly accepts and begins to bond with the other members of the team, consisting of Lenny (Stephen Curry), Archie (David Harbour), Olivia (Nicola Coughlan), and Modo (Nick Kroll), with Will trying to focus mostly on Jett, who was his idol.

During a game, Will eventually gets to play on the field and ends up being the reason as to why the Thornes win a major game after 15 years of loss. Afterwards, a montage ensues of the Thornes winning one game after the other, and eventually being one game away from receiving their first claw, a trophy in the film. Despite being so close to success, Flo reveals that she had ended up selling the team, which ultimately split the group up.

After Jett manages to speak to Will about the incident, he is able to convince the rest of the team to get back together and take home the trophy in the final match. During the game, Jett incurred a major injury from Mane, however, was able to score the winning point (with some assistance from Will).

The film ends with Will delivering a speech to his town as well as it being revealed that Modo had now become the new owner of the team.

Some things that I really enjoyed about the film were the unique cast of characters, the simple yet emotional story and especially the animation, which has consistently been phenomenal with a number of Sony films.

Engaging the audience, the film employed a few hilarious gags such as the references to the popular card game, Uno as well as other references related to Gen Z.

The only real flaw I found with the film is the pace can get rather fast from time to time, which leaves specific characters (such as Mane) with very little contribution outside of being an obstacle for the main team.

Overall, “GOAT” is an enjoyable, light-hearted movie of an underdog; acknowledging its spectacular animation and heartfelt moments, it can easily be considered among some of Sony’s best films in this decade.