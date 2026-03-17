Why The Bill Simmons Podcast Is Still The Standard In Sports Podcasting

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At this point, The Bill Simmons Podcast feels bigger than just another sports show. In a space packed with copycat podcasts, it still stands out as one of the few that actually feels worth coming back to.

A big reason for that is Bill Simmons himself. He is the best sports podcaster out there because he understands what makes the format work. He knows how to keep a conversation moving, how to make a topic feel important, and how to make sports sound like more than just a list of scores and stats. Plenty of people know sports. Not many know how to talk about them in a way that keeps listeners engaged for an entire episode.

What also makes the show work is that Simmons has a real point of view. He is not trying to sound like a neutral anchor reading from a script. He’s someone who has been following sports for years and knows exactly how to turn that into a strong discussion. That is part of why the podcast has lasted. It has a voice, and it never sounds generic.

The Boston Celtics are a huge part of that voice. Simmons brings them up constantly, and at this point it is part of the identity of the show. The same goes for the way he works in movie references during conversations. It is just part of how he talks and how he frames sports, which gives the podcast a style that is instantly recognizable.

The guest lineup is another major reason the podcast stays at such a high level. Simmons is strong on his own, but the show really hits when he has the right guests with him. That is where The Ringer, Simmon’s network has such an advantage. A lot of the regular guests are some of the best in the business. They know their sports, they know how to talk, and they know how to make a conversation feel sharp without forcing it. That matters more than people think. A lot of sports podcasts have smart people on them, but not all of them know how to actually engage in a podcast setting.

That is especially true when Zach Lowe comes on. Those episodes are usually some of the best because Lowe brings a deeper level of basketball analysis while Simmons brings the bigger-picture conversation. The two of them play off each other well, and it shows. Simmons keeps the energy up, and Lowe brings the kind of insight that gives the discussion real substance. When they are together, the show feels like sports podcasting at its best.

There is also the larger point that Simmons has built something few people in sports media have. He did not just create a successful podcast. He helped shape the way sports podcasts sound. The fact that he has made so much money doing it only proves how much influence he has had. He turned this style of sports talk into a major media brand, and that says everything about his place in the business.In the end, The Bill Simmons Podcast is still at the top because it gives people insight, personality, and a reason to keep listening. Simmons is great at this, and with The Ringer’s guest roster around him, he has built a show that still feels like the standard.