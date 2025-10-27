CUNY Board of Trustees Approves New Contract With Compass USA, Inc. for Vending Machine Operations

On June 9th, the City University of New York (CUNY) Board of Trustees approved a contract with Compass USA, Inc., a foodservice management company responsible for managing vending machine operations across all CUNY campuses. The contract has been approved for the next five years with an option to be renewed for another five years.

“This initiative supports the University’s commitment to continue to enhance campus life and operational efficiencies, while providing a wide range of food and beverages that takes into consideration dietary, cultural and other preferences,” according to the CUNY Board of Trustees Meeting Minutes on June 30th, 2025.

Compass USA, Inc. is the North American Subsidiary of the global company, Compass Groups PLC. Since being founded in 1994, Compass USA, Inc. has since become one of the largest companies of its kind in the United States.

The Knight News requested comments from the Queens College administration to give insight on how the contract with Compass USA, Inc. will impact campus life.

“Prior to CUNY Board of Trustees approval of the Compass USA, Inc. contract, the college used Canteen, a Compass USA, Inc. subsidiary, to manage campus vending machines. Under that arrangement, CUNY held the contract with Compass and so the college does not expect there to be changes under the new CUNY arrangement,” said Joseph Loughren, the Chief Financial Officer of Queens College, in a statement given to The Knight News.

Canteen, a food vending company owned by Compass USA, Inc., is focusing on health and environmental sustainability. “Our vending platform features energy-efficient LED lighting, motion-sensor dimmers, and locally sourced products whenever possible,” according to Canteen’s website.

Foodbuy, a company owned by Compass USA, Inc., aims to reduce carbon emissions by exploring sustainable food strategies to help Compass USA, Inc. reach their goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. These include partnering with suppliers who offer recyclable and compostable products, make plant-based options more accessible, and adhere to sustainable food-purchasing practices.

This year, Compass USA, Inc. won 4 awards including:

World’s Most Admired Companies, by Fortune.

America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women, by Newsweek.

Best Employer for Excellence in Health & Well-Being for the fourth consecutive time, by Business Group on Health.

Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, by Disability:IN.

“Vending operations on campus have been regarded as successful for the past few years. Machines display contact numbers for service and comments. The vendor has been responsive in situations where feedback has gone to the administration about reduced offerings during a period of great demand,” said Loughren, when asked about areas of potential improvement that Compass USA, Inc. may bring.

“Our chefs and frontline teams are the unsung heroes who bring our culinary vision to life, day in and day out,” said Chris Ivens Brown, the Chief Culinary Officer of Compass Group North America, for Compass Group’s 8th annual Chef Appreciation Week. “Their commitment to safety, excellence and flavor makes Compass Group a leader in our industry.”

Queens College has vending machines in nearly every building, acting as a convenient, affordable and accessible source of food and beverages on campus. They should be managed by a company that reflects the needs of CUNY students, faculty and staff.