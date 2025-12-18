Letter to the Editor: Dust in Delany Hall: CUNY Union Fights Back

Dear Editor:

I am writing in response to the article, “Dust in Delany Hall: CUNY Union Fights Back,” that appeared online in the Knight News on December 9, 2025. In the interest of accuracy, which I believe the Knight News seeks to uphold in its reporting, I would like to correct misinformation that appears in the second paragraph of the story. The reporters claim that the Delany Hall Envelope Project seeks to “address asbestos in the building”: The one substance found to contain asbestos during the testing of materials that could potentially be disturbed during the project was located on the roof of the building, outside of spaces occupied by faculty, staff, and students.

The health and well-being of our faculty, staff, and students is our highest priority. Toward that end, it should be made clear to readers that recent air-quality testing confirmed that conditions inside Delany Hall are well within established health and safety standards. It is critical to note that the environmental health phrase, “within standard,” means that the results comply with strict state and federal limits designed to protect the public. These limits incorporate significant safety margins imposed to ensure the well-being of all individuals, including sensitive populations.

It is also critical to note that statements suggesting asbestos abatement protocols were not followed during the project are not supported by facts. All work performed during the project has been done in full compliance with regulatory requirements governing asbestos-related activities, and the project remains under the appropriate oversight. The college outlined these protocols in a statement sent to the Knight News editor-in-chief—a reporter on this story—on November 17, 2025; the statement, however, was not included in the story. I append the statement to this letter with the request that it be printed in full.

November 17, 2025, Statement from Queens College

The Delany Hall Building Envelope Renovation represents a vital investment in preserving one of Queens College’s key academic facilities. The project includes the restoration of the exterior stucco, replacement of all windows, targeted roofing repairs, and comprehensive improvements to the building’s enclosure, all of which are essential to protecting its structure and the systems within. Given the critical academic role of the departments housed in Delany Hall, these repairs were prioritized to ensure continuity of excellence in teaching, research, and service. Construction is expected to continue through Spring 2026, with all occupants successfully relocated to alternative spaces to ensure safety and minimal disruption.

In alignment with the college’s unwavering commitment to health and safety, preconstruction asbestos testing was conducted on all materials expected to be affected by renovation. Any materials found to contain asbestos were abated in full compliance with regulatory standards. Independent post-abatement inspection and air testing confirmed that no asbestos remains at levels requiring remediation. Additionally, an independent indoor air quality inspection confirmed that silica levels in the building were well below OSHA thresholds except on the 3rd floor where planned construction was occurring and no occupants were present. Nonetheless, the college will proactively implement the recommendations outlined in the October 2025 Indoor Air Quality Inspection Report to further enhance environmental safety.

Testing and environmental monitoring will continue throughout the project’s duration. Upon completion of construction, Delany Hall will undergo a thorough professional cleaning, additional asbestos and air quality testing, and a comprehensive evaluation of the ventilation system to ensure optimal functionality. The building will not reopen until all environmental and safety standards are fully verified and met.

The health and well-being of every member of the Queens College community remains our highest priority. The college extends its sincere gratitude to the faculty and staff, initially based in Delany Hall, who continue to uphold their dedication to students and colleagues throughout this necessary renovation period. Queens College remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a safe, healthy, and modern learning and working environment for all.

Thank you for your continued cooperation and commitment to accurate reporting.

Sincerely,

Denese Gordon

Interim Assistant Vice President

Facilities, Planning, and Operations

Queens College

The City University of New York