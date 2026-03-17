How Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Empowered QC’s Latin Student Body

EDITOR’S NOTE: Op-Eds detail the views of their writers and are not representative of the stance of the paper. Publication of Op-Eds is not tantamount to an endorsement of their content.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show left fans and viewers speechless. With guest performances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, the show was nothing that it was expected to be but everything that it should’ve been.

He starts off the performance on stage created to look like Puerto Rico and New York City. We see iconic pieces of Puerto Rican culture like the pava hat, Flor de Maga on Lady Gaga, a piragua cart, el sapo concho (Puerto Rican crested toad), and the Puerto Rican flag. As he moves through New York City, Bad Bunny visits Toñitas — the last Puerto Rican social club in Brooklyn, bodegas and small-owned businesses. As the performance came to an end, performers came out running across the field with flags from countries in North and South America including territories as well as the Caribbean islands.

The performance captured the hearts of many, leaving them with immense gratification on social media. I asked a group of Queens College students why the performance was significant to them.

Students including Robert Mitchell, a sophomore student of Puerto Rican descent, said that they felt seen and properly represented. “I think the performance was amazing and important for representation for Hispanic/Caribbean people.”

Bad Bunny also shows that even through the diaspora, people stick together and will continue to be Puerto Rican wherever they go which was also something important to Robert. Simply seeing their flag on television made QC students like Jordan Lema, Chelsea Caballero and Heidy Hernandez feel as though they belong, because they do.

Lema, a senior of Ecuadorian descent. “The performance reminded me of the things I got to experience in my childhood such as the dancing, the parties, and familiar locations, that was a really heartwarming thing to see.”

“Seeing someone be so openly Latino and hearing Spanish on such a big stage made me feel seen,” said Caballero, a first-year student of Mexican descent. “It also motivates me to keep going in college because it shows that our stories and backgrounds actually matter. If he can stay true to where he’s from and still be successful, then I don’t have to hide being Mexican in academic spaces either. On campus, I’d like to see more specific classes like Mexican or Chicano studies, and more events that celebrate different Latin American cultures throughout the year, not just during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Usually, Latin American studies focuses on a few countries in the region without giving proper time dedicated to each country. Having specific courses for each country will allow students to learn more during our semesters, giving them a longer period of time to dissect important aspects like dialect, history and culture. Hearing our student’s voices and allowing them to advocate for what their education should look like will push more students to complete their education.

Throughout his career Bad Bunny has inspired many with his music, short films, and fashion statements. I asked the group of students how his performance inspired their academic careers.

“I want to keep pursuing my college career not only for myself, but to show others where I come from and the struggles I endured,” said Lema. Many have come to this country for a better future for themselves and families. A college education means the world and so many sacrifices were made. Chelsea felt that the history he expressed throughout the performance made her feel like her history was important. “If he can stay true to where he’s from and still be successful, then I don’t have to hide being Mexican in academic spaces either.” Heidy feels empowered. “I want to be able to take up space in places where my people aren’t usually seen.”

“This performance inspired me to finish school because I know once I graduate and continue on to my masters, I’ll be a proud Latina woman with a Masters Degree,” said Elyse Marez, a freshman student of Dominican descent.

Notably, Bad Bunny always makes his voice heard. One of the many messages that he conveyed was impactful to many but, I think, was very important for our students to hear. “I’m here today at Super Bowl 60, it’s because I never stopped believing in myself. You should believe in yourself too. You’re worth more than you think. Trust me.”