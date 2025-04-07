Upholding Love and Moral Courage: Wicked Review

2024’s “Wicked,” directed by Jon M. Chu, is an enchanting film that highlights the enduring strength of humanity in uncertain times. Watching it in theaters left me feeling like I was changed for the better.

A prequel to Frank L. Baum’s 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked” follows Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), the so-called Wicked Witch of the West, tracing her journey from an outcast with extraordinary powers to a misunderstood figure caught in a web of political and personal betrayals.

“Wicked” feels especially significant because of its cultural timing. It arrived at a pivotal moment in modern history: America was reeling from the 2024 election, and the world seemed at a tipping point. For many theatergoers, this adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical was like Glinda arriving in her floating pink bubble — delivering “good news” to the Munchkins.

The artistic achievements of “Wicked” are boundless. Chu used desaturated color grading to capture the whimsical nature of the Land of Oz while anchoring the story in its central conflict. One of Chu’s loveliest additions was a moment where Elphaba, midair, reconnects with her inner child while learning to control her broomstick for the first time—cinematic storytelling at its best.

Erivo and Ariana Grande shone on the big screen with their fresh interpretations of Elphaba and Glinda. Grande’s act was especially delightful. Her softer vocal tone differed from Kristen Chenoweth’s iconic Broadway performance, yet the pop star captured Glinda’s charm. She also sweetly included her father’s surname, Butera, in the end credits as a tribute to the day she first saw “Wicked” at age ten.

The script occasionally leaned into exaggerated dialogue, particularly with Glinda’s friends, Pfanne and Shenshen. However, this was a minor occurrence that didn’t detract from my enjoyment or my appreciation of the cast’s strong performances.

Elphaba is a remarkable character and Erivo’s portrayal deepened my love for her. She captured Elphaba’s sharp-tongued, brainy spirit while also revealing moments of quiet vulnerability and a deep longing to be loved. Her exquisite vocal performance showcased Elphaba’s emotional depth, from the wistful sorrow of “I’m Not That Girl” to the soaring defiance of “Defying Gravity.”

Through Erivo’s performance, the depth of Elphaba’s relationships was palpable — her bond with Dr. Dillamond, whose struggle fueled her passion for learning and activism; her friendship with Glinda, who lifted her spirits like no one else had; and her soft brush of romance with Fiyero, whose resistance to her poppy spell and care for the lion cub moved Elphaba so much that, for the first time, she reached out to gently touch someone where he hurt. The film taught that friendship — and love itself — is revolutionary.

The wordless dance sequence during the song “Dancing Through Life” gracefully conveys the importance of integrity in expressing love. It embodies the film’s message of staying true to oneself through choreography and physical acting.

The film’s central themes of moral subjectivity and the “good versus evil” debate are still relevant today. Is protecting one’s own reputation more important than doing what is right? True to its source material, the film ponders this in the opening scene and score of “No One Mourns the Wicked,” when Glinda asks, “Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?”

In an interview with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, author Gregory Maguire said that “Wicked” was born out of his time living in London during the Gulf War. A newspaper headline comparing Sadaam Hussein to Adolf Hitler, along with the tragedy of James Bulger, shaped Maguire’s views on morality and the nature of wickedness. Drawing from his love for a classic American fairy tale, he wrote this story for a mature audience to explore these themes.

Chu echoed this sentiment in a podcast interview, describing the original story as a “timeless … pattern of humanity” and highlighting that its beauty lies in our ability to rise above it.

“Wicked” reminds us to hold onto hope, even in the darkest of times. My little sister and I love taking turns singing Elphaba and Glinda’s lines in their duets, and the soundtrack makes a perfect companion for a stroll outside. Fellow fans and I are eagerly awaiting Elphaba’s return to the skies in “Wicked: For Good,” set for release later this year.