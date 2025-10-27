Louis Armstrong House Museum Becomes a Cultural Institutions Group Member

In a board meeting on June 30th, the City University of New York (CUNY) Board of Trustees acknowledged the Letter of Intent that would grant Cultural Institutions Group (CIG) membership to the Louis Armstrong House Museum (LAHM).

“The City University of New York has a vested interest in the ongoing and future success of LAHM, which through its operation of the Museum helps ensure that the Archives, and the Museum exhibits the Archives inspire, are available to students, researchers, musicians, jazz enthusiasts and the general public,” states the CUNY Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda from June 30th.

CIG facilitates relationships between privately managed organizations — such as museums and botanical gardens — and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA). CIG membership would provide the LAHM with additional funding for operating costs and capital needs.

The Letter of Intent – that states the terms with which the City will grant CIG membership, – outlines that Selma Y. Heraldo’s home must be transferred from the Queens College Special Projects Fund (QCSPF) to New York City. QCSPF is a nonprofit organization that supports the educational mission of Queens College. In 2014, Heraldo’s estate gifted her residence to QCSPF.

LAHM opened to the public on Oct. 15th, 2003. During the early to middle 20th century, Louis Armstrong transformed jazz with his improvised solos and scat. The LAHM consists of the historic home of Louis Armstrong, The Armstrong Center, and Selma’s Place.

Selma’s Place was the home of Heraldo, a close friend of the Armstrongs who lived next door to them. Later on, she would tell stories about her life and of the Armstrongs. She was also a part of the LAHM advisory board. When she passed away in 2011, she wanted her home to be used as part of the LAHM.

Currently, CUNY has a series of license agreements with the DCLA which allows Queens College to operate the Louis Armstrong House as a museum for 20 years. This was put into effect on Dec. 13th, 2015. The Letter of Intent also outlines that CUNY and New York City need to put a new license agreement in place that would include Heraldo’s house.

The Letter of Intent further states that New York City, the LAHM, and CUNY must come to an affiliation agreement regarding the Armstrong Center. The Armstrong Center opened in 2023 and houses the archives of the Armstrongs, which is owned by CUNY.

With additional funding from CIG membership, Executive Director of the LAHM Regina Bain said, “It will allow us to maintain the physical buildings and to offer new programming at reduced costs for the public. We’re excited for programs such as trumpet lessons for K-12 students, oral history projects that record the histories of residents and share them with classrooms today, and performances for all ages.”

The LAHM has a variety of programs – such as after school programs and internships – that aid in the LAHM’s mission to preserve Louis Armstrong’s legacy and inspire the public. The LAHM’s after school programs give K-12 students the opportunity to see the archives and learn about music. Interns at the LAHM have the opportunity to lead House Tours or work with the Museum’s research collection that is open to scholars.

As of Sep. 30th, 2025, Mayor Eric Adams and DCLA Commissioner Laurie Cumbo have announced that the LAHM is officially a part of the CIG.