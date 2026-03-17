“I Belong”: Dr. Sheila Sanders on Being a Woman of Color in Chemistry

In the Chemistry Department, General Chemistry I and II are a rite of passage to careers of all shapes, and the name Dr. Sheila Sanders is on everyone’s radar. Dr. Sanders is a full-time doctoral lecturer in the department who has a passion for student innovation and mentorship. She serves as not only a chemist, but an educator who embodies the spirit of Women’s History Month at Queens College.

In 2016, she became a full-time faculty member in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at QC. She highlighted the diversity and quality of education quotas as a strong encouragement in her decision to come to QC. “I am energized when I look around and see people from different ethnicities and backgrounds. I hope to inspire students, especially those underrepresented in STEM, to major in chemistry,” Dr. Sanders said as she reflected on the QC community.

Dr. Sanders has set herself apart from the general body of educators by consistently adapting to students’ needs while teaching students how to redirect struggle into success. She takes great pride in being an educator, but also a woman of color in chemistry. “To be a woman of color in chemistry means I must know without a doubt that ‘I Belong’ because of my passion and dedication to the field,” Dr. Sanders stated.

Though Dr. Sanders experienced racism in the south, and in her career search, she was not discouraged. “Despite these challenges, I always remind myself to search for good in others and to not get distracted by negative people,” Dr. Sanders said.

Since her appointment as a full-time faculty member she has worked on improving education models. “I listen more to students and update my teaching style without compromising the quality of student learning,” Dr. Sanders said as she vouched for active learning, inquiry, and timely feedback to engage students.

Dr. Sanders is best described as a pillar of intellect, having been valedictorian of Collins High School and eventually receiving a full scholarship to Alcorn State University (ASU) in Lorman, Mississippi and graduating with distinction. She initially planned to become a physician, pursuing the pre-med chemistry track at ASU; however, she found a new calling.

“My plan to become a medical doctor changed after three consecutive summer undergraduate research experiences. Research was something she loved and became excited about, but teaching was ultimately her passion, she explained to The Knight News.

She went on to pursue a Ph.D. from the University of Kansas (KU) in Bio-analytical Chemistry. She strongly credits her adviser who served as a role model, encouraging her to pursue higher education. “She believed in my abilities and served as a great model. Her passion and work ethic resonated with me. She has continued to be one of my strongest supporters,” recalled Dr. Sanders.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the recognition of women of color in chemistry and other STEM-based disciplines is of great importance as they are actively paving the way in the local community. Dr. Sheila Sanders is a testament of this willpower, and her powerful reflection of alumni, Dr. Marie Maynard Daly (the first African American woman to earn a Ph.D. in Chemistry in the U.S.), provides evidence of the willpower of women of color at QC.

“I think about the challenges she faced in the 1940s, then I smile with pride as I am reminded that she, too, was a graduate of Queens College,” Dr. Sanders said.