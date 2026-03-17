Queens College Garners Acclaim At February 15th ECC Indoor Track and Field

On Sunday, February 15th, the Queens College Women’s and Men’s Track & Field teams wrapped up their indoor track and field season at the East Coast Conference (ECC) Championship at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island.

Six QC athletes earned ECC Honors. Eleven women’s teams and nine men’s teams competed at the meet.

At the championship event, Freshman Jordyn Cruz and Junior Carly Koprowski gave outstanding performances.

Koprowski broke her personal record, school record, and ECC conference record. She garnered the 800 meter title with a time of 2:10.75. She placed 1st earning ten points for the Women’s team. With Koprowski breaking three records, she said: “I feel extremely accomplished, it’s unreal.” Jordyn Cruz broke her personal record running 2:17.41 placing 3rd in the 800 meter race attaining six points. They both earned All-ECC First Team Honors.

The QC women’s track and field team placed 8th, tying with the College of Staten Island earning 18 points in total. Here were their full stats:

Freshman Kezia Hamilton ran the 60 meter preliminaries with a time of 8.50, placing 17th out of 25. Hamilton ran the 200 meter dash with a PR time of 28.03, placing 25th out of 41.

Freshman Celeste Minkwe–Jore ran the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.11, placing 19th out of 41.

Junior Kyrs–Janiyah Nathaniel ran a PR in the 60 meter preliminaries with a time of 10.36, placing 25th out of 25.

Junior Moisa Moneus ran in the 60 meter preliminaries earning a time of 9.57 coming 24th out of 25th, and 32.29 in the 200 meter dash, placing 40th out of 41.

Junior Keira Whitaker ran a personal record in the mile with a time of 6:23.43, placing 15th out of 15, and ran 12:49.67 in the 3000 meter run, coming 13th out of 15.

Junior Dhiannie Brito heaved 9.54 meters in the shot put event, placing 12th out of 25, and achieved a personal record in the weight throw with a mark of 8.55 meters, coming 19th out of 20.

Senior Brianna Call ran the 400 meter dash with a personal record time of 1:07.53, coming 22nd out of 25.

Senior Maria Flores ran a personal record time of 9.23 in the 60 meter preliminaries, placing 23rd out of 25, and 31.03 in the 200 meter dash, coming 36th out of 41.

Senior Jennifer Salazar ran the 200 meter dash with a time of 31.60, placing 38th out of 41, and 1:12.13 in the 400 meter dash, coming 25th out of 25.

Senior Rachel Mow ran the mile in 5:54.38, placing 12th out of 15, and the 3000 meter run in 11:43.75, coming 10th out of 15.

Senior Madelyn McMath hauled a mark of 8.58 meters in the shot put event, placing 16th out of 25.

The 4×400 meter squad featuring Minkwe-Jore, Koprowski, Call, and Cruz placed 7th out of 10, securing 2 points running a time of 4:16.18.

When asked how it felt to watch Koprowski break three records, the Head Coach of the Women’s and Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field Greg Welch said, “ I was very happy for her, especially since she came so close last year.”

Cruz, who also broke her personal record said, “It felt great to get 3rd at ECC’s. I had been training and pushing forward the whole season so it felt awesome to see my hard work pay off.”

The men’s track and field team placed 9th scoring 12 points.

Junior Jalen George, Freshman Nathanael Hansen, Freshman Dorian Boyd, and Junior Daniel DeGregori earned All-ECC Second Team honors. Here’s how the men’s team performed at the event:

Freshman Christian Panameno ran the 800 meter dash with a time of 2:22.87, placing 28th out of 29.

Dorian Boyd ran a personal record in the 400 meter dash running 50.51, placing 5th out of 34, earning four points.

Nathanael Hansen ran 2:00.65 in the 800 meter dash, coming 7th out of 29, scoring 2 points.

Sophomore Lurtim Mehmedi ran 7.88, a personal record in the 60 meter dash preliminaries, placing 32nd out of 36. He also ran 25.86 in the 200 meter dash, coming 41st out of 43.

Sophomore Robert Palacios ran 11:04.95 in the 3000 meter run, placing 19th out of 24.

Sophomore Mateo Serringer ran 4:54.20 in the mile, coming 9th out of 13.

Junior David Boyd competed in long jump and leaped 5.45 meters, placing 21st out 21.

Junior Jason Udo ran the 60 meter preliminaries with a personal record of 7.46, placing 23rd out of 36 and 24.67 in the 200 meter dash, coming 35th out of 43.

Junior Nickolas Pirovolikos ran 10:01.50 in the 3000 meter run, placing 15th out of 24.

Daniel DeGregori ran 4:47.02 in the mile, placing 8th out of 13, earning one point.

Jalen George finished 7th out of 21, earning two points with a mark of 13.18 meters in the shot put, and 6th out of 21, gaining three points in the weight throw with a toss of 14.18 meters.

DeGregori, Palacios, Serringer, and Pirovolikos ran a personal record of a time of 11:39.31 in the Distance–Medley–Relay, coming in 9th out of 9.

Dorian Boyd, Udo, Mehmedi, and Hansen ran the 4×400 meter run, running 3:36.78, placing 9th out of 9.

With the indoor season ending, the Knights are now preparing for the upcoming outdoor season. Coach Welch is expecting the team to do much better as both the Women’s and Men’s teams are continuing to break new personal records. As shown on QC Knights website, the next scheduled event will be for throwers only on March 20th hosted by Stockton University, and the following event will be open for all QC Track & Field athletes at St. John’s University on March 28th.