Recognizing Student-Athlete Lilie Bizouerne During National Girls & Women in Sports Month

National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is celebrated on February 4th. This day honors all female athletes in sports, from previous generations all the way up to those currently playing on the court and field.

Here at Queens College, there is an abundance of female student-athletes across multiple sports blazing their own trails. To celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Month, The Knight News sat down with standout tennis player Lilie Bizouerne to hear the story of someone who has already etched their name into QC history, becoming the first Knight to win the East Region Singles Championship since 2019. Bizouerne ranked No.17 nationally in singles and No. 1 in the East Region. Her current overall record for the 2025-2026 seasons is 11-2 in singles and 9-2 in doubles.

A decorated transfer from Emporia State University, Bizouerne, is currently a Junior at QC majoring in Economics. She began playing tennis around age 5 at a club near her house in La Ciotat, France. Growing up, Bizouerne was immersed in the sport as she had multiple family members around her competing at high levels. “I remember wanting to be like my cousin, to play matches and win tournaments as he did. I started just for fun at the local club, but very quickly I really loved the sport,” Bizouerne said.

“I definitely had moments where I questioned everything. Around 13-14, tennis becomes more serious. The training gets harder, the tournaments get more competitive, and you start realizing that not everyone will make it,” Bizouerne said.

Around that time, she knew that going all in for high-level professional tennis was going to require huge sacrifices and commitments. But Bizouerne didn’t want to sacrifice her entire education or a normal teenage life, leading her to choose a different path. “Instead of quitting, I adjusted my path. I had this goal in my head: playing college tennis in the United States.”

Bizouerne then curated a plan for herself in high school, which was to improve her English, build on her tennis skills, and prepare academically to get the opportunity of studying in the United States while pursuing tennis at a collegiate level. After years of staying motivated and focused on the plan, Bizouerne’s dream became a reality.

At 18, she left France and entered a new chapter of her life in the United States. This transition wasn’t easy. Adapting to a new environment with a different language, culture, and academic system was overwhelming for Bizouerne at first. “It was a big challenge, both mentally and emotionally,” she said. Balancing the grind of tennis, alongside her academics, and a lifestyle transition was the most significant obstacle Bizouerne encountered.

What kept Bizouerne afloat was the support she received from those around her. Between her new friends, teammates, and coaches, she was able to feel more encouraged on and off the court. “Being well surrounded made a huge difference for me. That experience taught me that success is never just individual. The environment you build around you matters so much.”

The transition from youth sports to the collegiate level is an accomplishment that not many girls end up fulfilling. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF), by age 14, girls are dropping out of sports at two times the rate of boys.

From playing tennis as a little girl in France to now at a collegiate level in New York City, the path wasn’t easy, but Bizouerne made it her own. She encourages the next generation of female athletes follow a journey of their own to pursue the sport they’re passionate about. “You don’t have to follow the same path as everyone else. Build something that fits you, and just you. For me, it was choosing both academics and tennis, choosing to move across the ocean, choosing balance instead of extremes.”