Queens College is the First CUNY School Featured on The College Tour

The TV series The College Tour features Queens College in its most recent season. Each episode ”shares the story of a single college or university through the authentic lens of its current students.” Think reality TV crossed with a guide to colleges for prospective students.

“Our ten student stars are representative of our richly diverse and extraordinarily talented student body, which makes the most of the educational opportunities that we have to offer. The episode captured so much of what makes Queens College education such an excellent investment both academically and professionally as our students become successful alumni who give back to our city and state,” said QC President Frank H. Wu in a statement given to The Knight News.

The Queens College community was treated to a sneak preview with an early preview in LeFrak Concert Hall. The audience included Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., Assembly member Sam Berger, representatives from various assembly member offices, and CUNY Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Denise B. Maybank. President Wu commented, “We were deeply grateful to welcome so many members of the Queens Borough and CUNY communities to celebrate the September 16th premiere with us.”

In his opening remarks, Wu mentioned that QC Foundation Chair, Chaim Wachsberger, worked with the office of Communications and Marketing to promote the episode. Wu also extended his gratitude to University Dean for K–16 Initiatives, Andrea Soonachan, for her work alongside guidance and college counselors from local and suburban high schools to make the project possible.

On Sept. 8th, eight days before the episode premiere, host Desi Williams, had a conversation over coffee with President Wu. When Williams asked Wu about Queens College students, he remarked, “You know, our students are why we’re here. At every college, there are some things that are great to have, but if they weren’t there, you’d still be a college. You’re not a college without the students and you’re not Queens College without these students.” Williams noted that QC has been ventured in The Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” for 33 years.

One of the ten students featured in the episode was Stavros Georgiou, a Junior and Media Studies major with a double minor in Film and Modern Greek. The episode represents Georgiou, who has also worked with admissions and The Knight News, as an example of a student who has had a “unique and well-rounded college experience.”

“When I found out about the Media Studies program here, I was immediately drawn in,” Georgiou told Williams (and viewers). “Finally, I found a major that blended my personal interests with academics. My minors in Film Studies and Modern Greek helped me focus in the area I’m passionate about while also allowing me to connect with my culture and heritage. Faculty are committed in helping students individualize their career plans and through the CUNY Jobs Council, students can find internship opportunities so that we’re prepared to find jobs after college in fields like advertising, film, journalism, and more. With what I’ve learned here at QC, I feel ready to take on the world.”

The QC episode of The College Tour emaphasized the college’s curricular variety and student life, including more than 180 undergraduate and graduate programs and more than 100 student clubs and organizations. The message there’s something for everyone.

This episode of The College Tour is slated to release in November, on streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Apple TV+, and YouTube. It is the hope of the QC administration that it will help attract the next generation of community leaders to explore Queens College.