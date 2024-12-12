Queens College Celebrates First-Generation Students with Week-Long Event

The Kessler Scholar Program, which supports first-generation college students, hosted a series of events in early October to celebrate their achievements.

Held every October, the week-long event aims to uplift and empower QC’s first-generation student body. All students, regardless of class year, are welcome to attend. This year’s celebration began on Friday, Oct. 4th with “The First-Generation Celebration Luncheon and Panel Discussion: Alumni Edition” and concluded on Sunday, Oct. 6th with a career conversation panel.

More than 45 students attended the luncheon and panel discussion, where panelists shared their experiences as first-generation students. They discussed challenges they faced in college and how they navigated the job market after graduation. Their stories included moments of feeling out of place and adapting to unexpected changes, which resonated strongly with students.

Zaire Couloute, a supplemental instructor and Gen Leader advisor, discussed her struggle with “imposter syndrome,” a feeling many students can relate with when doubting their qualifications despite their accomplishments. Additionally, Ming Lei, a project coordinator for the NSF S-STEM Scholarship, emphasized the importance of resilience, resourcefulness, and seeking support when needed.

Andrea Manu-Muñoz, a Political Science major, shared her thoughts on the event: “It was motivating to see other first-generation students succeed so far, especially when you hear other first-gen who go to Harvard, Yale, but then you see these first-gen students who made it far becoming administrators and more.” For many students, hearing these stories from QC alumni was profoundly affirming.

To close the event, QC President Frank Wu gave a speech about his experiences as a first-generation student and the challenges he faced. Wu emphasized the importance of taking risks in one’s career to achieve longer-term success.

At the second panel event, distinguished QC faculty shared their personal journeys, offering insights into their successes, challenges, and the strategies they used to navigate college and the workplace. The event provided practical advice on handling difficult conversations, including salary negotiations, conflict resolution, and seeking mentorship.

The panelists shared the obstacles they faced as first-generation students, highlighting how resilience and self-advocacy can pave the way to success in competitive environments. In addition to providing inspiration, the event equipped students with tools for their professional journeys.

Amarii Sylvester, a Media Studies major, shared, “The event was helpful for me as a first-generation student to understand other people’s point of view in professional jobs, and it helped me [know] how to work on communication and how to set boundaries.”

Elizabeth O’Connell, Associate Director at the Center for Career Engagement and Internships, discussed the importance of building a strong network. O’Connell encouraged students to connect with peers and mentors who can provide guidance and support.

To close the celebratory week of events, Dr. Shakima M. Clency, National Director of Campus Partnerships and Student Success at the Kessler Scholars Collaborative, shared her hopes for what first-generation students would take away. She highlighted the importance of seizing opportunities and learning about the work environment, acknowledging that it can be unfamiliar territory.

“Anything [students] can do to help demystify that space and to help them successfully navigate hired education and the workforce is extremely valuable. I also think it’s important for students to recognize they have so much to offer, their lived experiences and how they approach the world are valuable and important, and lean on the strengths they have to help them be successful like they are in college as they prepare for the workforce as well,” Dr. Clency added.

By offering spaces to share stories, build networks, and gain valuable tools, the events empowered students with the encouragement, insights, and connections needed to take bold steps toward their future. This inspiring event is one that should not be missed next year.